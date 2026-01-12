NYPD Rookie Faces Potential Firing After Allegedly Posting Explicit OnlyFans Images

The New York Police Department is investigating an officer who allegedly posted explicit pictures on her OnlyFans account, social media activity that could cost the NYPD rookie her job.

The New York Post reported on Sunday, Jan. 11, that the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating Officer Dannah Battino, who works in the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and officially became an officer last April. Battino is accused of sharing “dozens” of explicit images, including some with an unnamed female friend.

Battino, 28, could reportedly be fired for conduct unbecoming of an officer. An NYPD source told the Post that she could also be terminated for failing to disclose other income. The Post obtained some of the safer-for-work images, and Battino has since taken down her account.

The Police Benevolent Association, which represents more than 21,000 NYPD officers, publicly defended Battino.

“If she did not do anything illegal or anything that impacts her ability to perform her duties, then it’s nobody’s business but her own,” PBA President Patrick Hendry told the Post. “It’s shameful that her personal information is being dumped out into public view.”

However, NYPD sources who spoke with the Post questioned why the department hadn’t found her OnlyFans account during background checks. Her username, “gainswbattino/thatcoupleaftermidnight,” included her surname.

Joel Ramirez, a retired NYPD lieutenant and United States Air Force veteran, criticized Battino and the department in an X post.

“How can we expect a candidate, who may have a controversial online presence, to respond professionally at a scene involving a victim?” Ramirez wrote. “This particular officer, hired in April 2025, represents a growing trend that could undermine the integrity of the police force. I genuinely wish her well in her career, but these hiring decisions reflect a troubling pattern of insufficient vetting that could impact both the public perception of the NYPD and the overall quality of its officers.”

OnlyFans, which launched in 2016, remains a controversial platform and a frequent flash point in debates over what types of content should be allowed online. Although OnlyFans is not limited to graphic, NSFW material, many users nonetheless use the platform to create content that we cannot share, including images, videos, and live streams. Users can subscribe to creators for a fee.

Drea de Matteo, who rose to prominence on “The Sopranos,” is among the more notable OnlyFans users. While enduring financial problems, de Matteo launched an OnlyFans account in August 2023. As of January 2026, she had received nearly 200,000 likes across 464 posts.

De Matteo defended her decision in a July 2024 interview with former “Sopranos” castmates Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, even admitting that her 13-year-old son edited some of the photos. However, de Matteo, who is bisexual, said that her son does not edit any photos involving her and another woman.

“I was like, ‘Are you okay with this?’” De Matteo said she asked her children. “Because it’s like, if I were to do it in a movie — because I would make out with girls in movies all day long before I’d even make out with boys.”