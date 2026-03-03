NYC Townhouse Where Ivana Trump Died Finally Sold For Half The Original Price

Donald Trump’s former wife, Ivana Trump, lived in an Upper East Side townhouse in New York City until she died in 2022. Ivana died at the age of 73 after falling down the stairs in the townhouse. Four months after she died, her home was put on the market for $26.5 million. However, it has only now been sold for just $14 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ivana was the mother of Donald Trump’s oldest children, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. She and Donald divorced in 1992 after Trump allegedly had an affair with Marla Maples, who he started seeing in 1990. The president later married Marla and they had Tiffany Trump together.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Adam Modlin, the listing agent for the townhouse, said he represented both the buyer and the seller in the property transaction. According to Modlin, Ivana bought the five-bedroom, five-bathroom townhouse for $2.5 million in October 1992. The impressive 8,725-sq-ft home took a number of price cuts over the years, while eventually selling for half the original quoted sale price.

The townhouse is located between Fifth and Madison Avenues and has been decorated with maximalist décor. The property features a primary bedroom, two formal entertaining rooms, and no full-sized kitchen. However, the dining areas do feature two small kitchens, but Ivana always said that she didn’t cook much. In the video included below, Ivana speaks of her eating habits.

One dining area is decorated in gold, including the wallpaper and the chairs, much in Donald Trump’s preferred setting. The room has a crystal chandelier hanging over the dining table, which is reflected in the multiple mirrors in the room.

From there, a winding staircase heads to the top of the townhouse’s five stories and among the landing areas is one with a red carpet and red and gold wallpaper. On one wall is a watercolor painting of a beautiful garden.

Back in 2022, Eric Trump described the townhouse as being filled with “style and elegance.” “My mom absolutely loved that house,” he said. “She was so comfortable there.”

“It was the last possession in the world she would ever have gotten rid of.”

Sadly, Ivana was found dead on the stairs of her townhouse in 2022, after suffering blunt trauma to her torso. At the time, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said, “The Medical Examiner has determined her cause of death was an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to her torso.”

At the time of Ivana’s death, daughter Ivanka posted on Instagram, “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest – never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.”

“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always,” Ivanka added.

At the time, Donald Trump described his former wife, saying, “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”