NYC Officials Take Full-Throttle Stand Against Trump Admin’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Action

New York City witnessed a historic moment when officials hoisted the Pride flag outside Stonewall National Monument on February 12. This move responded to the Trump administration’s previous directive, which had removed these flags from the premises. Elected officials from the NYC administration gathered and spoke against the ongoing directives of the Republican administration.

One major highlight of the gathering was criticism that Donald Trump promoted policies against diversity and inclusion. The LGBTQ+ community was hit hardest by these rules, despite the need for equal representation. The Stonewall National Monument is one of the most historic sites of the LGBTQ+ movement.

I hope this flies too. What I like here, and glad about it too, that the Pride flag was raised again in front of the Stonewall Inn. Homophobe Trump couldn’t keep it away. @liamstack @nytimes @nytpolitics https://t.co/1ua4hlfks8 — Andrea Weiss (@AceWeiss) February 13, 2026

After the Trump administration’s directives to remove all Pride flags, NYC officials did the opposite and hoisted them again. Officials gathered near Greenwich Village and declared they would not wait any longer for the President to put the flag back.

Councilman Chi Osse said at the press conference, “The most Stonewall thing that we could possibly do is put that flag back up ourselves instead of waiting for the president.”

The Stonewall National Monument was established back in 2016 by former President Barack Obama at the site of the Stonewall Inn.

The Trump Administration removed the Rainbow Pride Flag from the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village, NYC. Remind me again how he’s the least bigoted President we’ve ever had and all about love. — Brian Kimmel (@IAmTheKimmel) February 13, 2026

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal clarified that from now on, the Pride flag would remain hoisted on the flagpole every day at 4 p.m. local time. He concluded that it honored “the memory of those whose shoulders we stand on, who fought for L.G.B.T. equality and who pointed the direction forward for generations of queer Americans.”

Meanwhile, other officials also noted how the Pride flag was removed after the administration’s directive. Council speaker Julie Menin recalled, “There was no discussion. There was no warning. It was taken. It was taken in the middle of the night.” The National Park Service previously said that it took the steps after guidance from the Department of the Interior, which had cautioned about how non-agency flags can no longer be publicly displayed.

Thousands throng Stonewall monument in NYC, raise pride flag, defying Trump admin. More than 2,000 protesters descended on Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on Thursday to hoist Pride flag back up again, after the Trump administration removed it earlier this week pic.twitter.com/2BUeiTvIvK — John Furman (@johnfurmanutica) February 13, 2026

For the Pride movement, the Stonewall Monument is much more than a landmark. It marks the birthplace of modern LGBTQ+ rights. A poignant memory is the 1969 uprising in the area, followed by six days of protests against police raids at the Stonewall Inn. This bar served as a refuge for LGBTQ patrons during a time when homosexuality was considered illegal.

The aftermath of the Stonewall movement gave recognition to gay liberation ideas and started the annual Pride marches. Now, with the pride flag restored, its symbolic meaning once again aligns with the celebration of LGBTQ+ identity and diverse communities in America.