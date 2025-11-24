NY Woman Arrested After 206 Animals And Her 95-Year-Old Mother — Found Trapped in Filth

New York-based Samantha Boyd was arrested by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office after authorities received a call alleging that the 57-year-old woman was hoarding animals in her Northport home, which was also registered as a certified wildlife rehabilitation center. When officials arrived, they were shocked to find the residence covered in filth—a clear sign of highly unsanitary conditions. More than 200 animals were discovered, most kept in overcrowded cages filled with waste. Even the available food and water were unfit for consumption.

The animals found in Boyd’s care included cats, dogs, squirrels, ducks, pigeons, hedgehogs, parakeets, and several others. Shockingly, authorities also discovered Boyd’s 95-year-old mother, who had been confined to the second floor of the house. Her room was inaccessible and appeared to be blocked off by mounds of debris. The entire home was infested with spiders, insects, and other pests, indicating extreme neglect. District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney visited the Northport residence firsthand and described the scene as “deeply distressing.” Even more horrifying was that both the elderly woman and the animals were living in equally uninhabitable conditions.

Speaking about the circumstances in which the senior citizen was found, Tierney said, “She was essentially trapped upstairs, and it took a bit to get her out of the house.”

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina added, “The level of neglect was unconscionable. The animals were in poor condition and living in squalor. Animal cruelty and neglect will not be tolerated in our county. More than 200 animals, including cats, dogs, ferrets, and birds, were rescued from Boyd’s home, where conditions were deplorable.”

Cruelty Laws- All states outlaw cruelty to animals, as well as neglect and other forms of mistreatment. This crime is a third-degree felony which is punishable up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The crime is ranked a level 3 under the Florida Criminal Code. pic.twitter.com/cc8duf4JNa — Richard (New Account) (@RichardRic23601) November 24, 2025

Samantha Boyd’s mother was rescued from the home and is now receiving care and treatment. Boyd, along with her 61-year-old partner, Neal Weschler, has been charged with animal cruelty under the guise of care, as well as endangering an older adult.

Because both Samantha and Neal were licensed wildlife rehabilitators, the case has drawn even more outrage from animal conservationists worldwide. Animal activist John Di Leonardo expressed his strong disapproval, saying, “Your wildlife license doesn’t allow you to start hoarding wild animals and keep them as pets. This is a rampant issue.”

Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s Office handling the case has reached out to several animal rescue organizations. These groups have stepped in to provide shelter, medical assistance, and further rehabilitation for all 206 animals rescued from Boyd’s Northport home. Many of the animals are expected to be put up for adoption.

District Attorney Raymond Tierney also shared an update on how the neglected animals are being cared for. His statement read: “This was a deeply distressing situation, but thanks to the swift action and collaboration between our office and our dedicated rescue partners, these animals are now safe and receiving the care they urgently need.”

Surprisingly, Samantha Boyd has pleaded not guilty in the ongoing case. Her partner, Neal Weschler, has yet to enter a plea as the investigation continues to determine his level of involvement in the disturbing situation that has shocked many.