Nurse Refuses to Perform Anesthesia for MAGA Patients, Surrenders License

A Florida nurse called Erik Martindale, went viral on social media for his anti-MAGA stance. The “woke nurse,” as netizens and influencers are calling him, took to Facebook to reveal he would not be administering anesthesia to patients who support President Donald Trump and his administration.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Martindale revealed why he thinks he could deny providing service to MAGA patients. “It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education,” he wrote.

The nurse also added that he had a right to “refuse anyone.” Amid an instant backlash, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier quickly took to X to respond to Martindale’s post.

The AG announced that Martindale was no longer a registered nurse in Florida and emphasized that receiving quality and necessary healthcare wasn’t subject to one’s political stance.

Effective today, Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in Florida. Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve. https://t.co/JuUXdNvEfe — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 29, 2026

Uthmeier also called out Martindale’s actions and condemned him for putting politics before healthcare. Attaching the now-deleted original post from Facebook, Uthemeier wrote, “We have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

According to The New York Post, an anonymous official with insider information revealed that the Florida nurse had voluntarily renounced his license to be a nurse.

Martindale also moved out of Florida to Indiana without allegedly informing the Florida Department of Nursing, even though he was legally obligated to. This reportedly broken agreement is also another reason why he’s no longer considered a registered nurse.

The “license status” field on the Florida Department of Nursing’s website, which had Martindale’s license number and license verification, also stated he voluntarily relinquished his license.

The Florida Department of Health website specifies that voluntary relinquishment “does not constitute discipline,” meaning if a healthcare professional voluntarily gives up their license, that action does not qualify for a punishment or penalty imposed by the state.

Nurse banned from working in his home state of Florida after saying he wouldn’t anesthetize MAGA supporters A Florida nurse who said he would not anesthetize MAGA supporters can no longer work in the Sunshine State. Erik Martindale has been facing backlash since he posted on… pic.twitter.com/2Zq8jyWXaa — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) January 30, 2026

The woke nurse’s actions went viral across various social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and, of course, X. The responses have been mixed, with many debating over whether or not his decision to refuse treatment was just.

Some appeared to agree with the Florida man’s decision to refuse treatment to those he didn’t want to, and sided with Martindale’s logic of having the freedom to make his own professional choices.

Meanwhile, others refused to echo the sentiment. They strongly disagreed with the former nurse and claimed it was his duty to treat patients without bias or without differentiating between them.

While the internet is abuzz with debates over Martindale’s actions, the story has a bit of a plot twist. Martindale eventually claimed that he didn’t create or upload the post on social media in the first place.

He alleged that his account on Facebook and other social media platforms was reportedly hacked. So far, there is no official evidence to support whether the original post was authentic or otherwise.

Whether or not this will be investigated also remains to be determined. Following the controversy of his remarks and online backlash, Martindale’s social media accounts were taken down.