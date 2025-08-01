Nurse Kills Husband, Torches Home to Marry a Convicted Murderer—Now She Lives Out Her Days Alone in Prison

A Missouri nurse was put behind bars after she made sure her husband met a morbid end. A Missouri woman poisoned her husband so she could marry a prisoner she fell in love with. Here’s everything you need to know about the disturbing findings related to the shocking case.

The woman’s husband was found dead in their Iberia home after the home was incinerated to the ground. Initially, authorities ruled the house fire to be the cause of the man’s death. The autopsy reports, on the other hand, told a whole different story.

The autopsy result prompted the authorities to investigate the case with a possible homicide in mind. An elevated amount of antifreeze was found in the man’s body before the time of his death. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department also revealed that an accelerant was used to start the house fire that burned the house down.

An official affidavit obtained by People revealed that the man also had injuries that pointed to him being dead before the house fire started. What was additionally suspicious was that his wife, Amy Murray, had fled the family home with her son and two dogs before the house even caught on fire.

Amy, who worked at the Jefferson City Correctional Center as a nurse, was deemed the prime suspect in the murder of her husband. Upon further digging, the police found out that the woman was talking to a prisoner named Eugene Claypool.

🚨 Missouri Prison Nurse Sentenced for Poisoning Husband

Former prison nurse Amy Murray (46) has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after entering an Alford plea for the 2018 poisoning and murder of her husband, Joshua Murray, in Iberia, Missouri. More in 🧵 pic.twitter.com/xnO8PruiX9 — RealOnTheNet (@RealOnTheNet) June 30, 2025

Claypool was serving 25 years to life in prison for committing a murder. The affidavit notes how the authorities found that Murray and Claypool frequently talked to each other over the phone.

In one conversation, the nurse even spoke about not wanting to be around her own husband. Murray spoke about how she and the murderer could get married once the father of her child was “out of the picture.”

Amy Murray was arrested on the grounds of her husband’s murder in February 2019. She posted $750,000 bail after her arrest. The mother of one spent the past 6 years trying to fight the charges in court.

The New York Post revealed that Murray has accepted the offer of an Alford plea deal from the prosecutors. She has been charged with first-degree murder, arson, and tampering with evidence.

The Alford plea, also known as the Kennedy plea, is when an individual maintains their innocence while accepting that the prosecution’s evidence is strong enough to secure a conviction.

Murray has now been sentenced to 12 years in prison for murder, 7 years for arson, and 4 years for tampering with evidence. She is currently being held at the Miller County Correctional Facility.