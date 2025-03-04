Not Ukraine, JD Vance’s ‘Eyeliner’ Is What’s Really Distracting Viewers!

It remains a known fact that the internet is obsessed with Donald Trump, but they love Vice President JD Vance equally! While people were already curious about the theory of “if Vance uses eyeliner,” viewers have been more concerned about it in recent news since Vance appeared with the same intense eyes during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity.

Reportedly, Donald Trump and JD Vance met at the White House and engaged in a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leading to a suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. While the meeting aimed to wrap up potential mineral deals, it ended without resolution, further straining Ukraine and America’s relations.

As per sources, toward the end of their meeting, reports revealed that the US had paused military aid for Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a genuine commitment to peace. This sudden decision affects aid still in transit but not the supplies that remain in Ukraine. In addition, JD Vance spoke about the heated argument between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Fox interview.

Despite Zelenskyy’s multiple attempts to contact the President about returning to the White House, Vance noted that Trump responded with a stale three-word comment: “Send him home.” Under the Biden administration, America had reportedly sent more than $65 billion in military assistance.

As per The Irish Star, people were distracted by JD’s eyes during all the political discussions. Netizens took to social media to comment on what they perceived as his use of eyeliner, with comments such as, “Every time Vance is mentioned or shown, I focus on his eyebrows/lashes.”

Others also questioned his alleged makeup routine and claimed that he might be into cross-dressing. As per The List, old photos of JD Vance surfaced in August 2024 that purportedly show him in drag at a party at Yale Law School, which came across as shocking since the Trump administration is known to be slightly anti-LGBTQ.

Consequently, JD’s wife, Usha Vance, clarified the eyeliner rumor and said, “They’re all natural. I’ve always been jealous of those lashes.” This statement came after JD delivered his first campaign speech in July 2024, and eagle-eyed fans raised questions about dark khol-like eyes.

Furthermore, the speculation intensified when Vance’s official portrait was first released on Donald Trump’s official website, and people could not stop admiring his long eyelashes and big, bold eyes. However, representative George Santos took to X and clarified that Vance wasn’t, in fact, using makeup at all. “Vance does NOT use [eyeliner],” Santos wrote on X ( formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, people scrutinize public figures for being in the public eye. This rubbish news isn’t surprising, but what’s weird is how people are still ruminating about the topic after Vance’s wife dismissed the news. Maybe rumors are the price one has to pay to be famous!