Not the Name You Know—4 Royal Family Members Who Swapped Their Last Names

Whenever we hear the word royal, it’s always the preconstructed notion that’s all about grace and sophistication, followed by a set of rules that define their lineage and media positioning. However, despite the preset rules and regulations that come with the tag they have, there are certain exceptions. One of them happens to be the royals changing their names.

Moreover, name changes are quite common among royals. Even Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have altered their names. Many heirs take on new names upon their coronations, adding more layers to royal identity. While the idea may seem a little complicated, there’s a reason behind each name change.

The British royal family, for instance, has names that are full of tweaks, moniker shifts, and surname modifications. Wish to read more? Please scroll down and find a list of famous royal family members who have changed their names.

For instance, Meghan Markle was known as Rachel Meghan Markle, choosing to drop her first name for her acting career. After marrying Prince Harry in 2018, she became HRH Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

However, when Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down from Royal Duties in 2020 after intense media scrutiny and the much-known ‘royal drama,’ She lost the title HRH (short for Her Royal Highness).

However, she still uses Sussex since that happens to be a family name that she shares with her children, Archie and Lilibet. Read on to know the rest of the members.

Queen Victoria Wasn’t Originally ‘Victoria’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Victoria (@hm.queen.victoria)

As per The List, famous figure Queen Victoria needs no introduction. The lady who shaped the Victorian era was the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland from 20 June 1837 until she died in 1901. Her reign of 63 years and 216 days. But did you know that her name wasn’t originally Victoria? As a child, she was affectionately called “Drina.”

It was when she became a Queen at the age of 18 that she decided to rule under her middle name, Victoria, which was a way to honor her mother. Interestingly, she had no last name. Reportedly, British monarchs only started using surnames in 1917.

Instead, they were identified by their house name. In Victoria’s case, she belonged to the House of Hanover, a German lineage. She died at the age of 81 at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight.

Prince Philip added another surname to his name after his marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HRH Prince Philip (@hrhprincephillip)

Prince Philip was born Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark. He was known as the Duke of Edinburgh and was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. He reportedly had a tumultuous life, and after leaving Greece, he finally settled in Britain. Before marrying then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, the wedding took place in Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947. He forfeited his Greek and Danish titles of His Royal Highness and adopted the surname Mountbatten from his maternal side.

When Elizabeth and Philip married, he was given the title of the Duke of Edinburgh, and then in 1957, he became the Prince of the United Kingdom.

Kate Middleton’s Official Name Is Something Else

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Principe William (@princewilliambr)

Widely known as Kate Middleton, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has long preferred her full name. However, as per The List, in Robert Jobson’s 2024 biography, “Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen,” she requested her friends to call her Catherine via email. Though she has been married to Prince William since 2011 and officially holds the title of Princess of Wales, fans and media outlets prefer to call her Kate.

Kate Middleton, who has gone through a rough time with her cancer diagnosis in 2023, is now on the road to recovery, as tabloids have revealed that her cancer is now in remission. She is said to be the next queen of England alongside her husband.

Prince William’s Last Name Has Changed With Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Principe William (@princewilliambr)

The late Princess Diana’s son, Prince William, has gone through several name changes over the period. He was known as Prince William of Wales, using “Wales” as a surname at school since his father, King Charles III, was Prince of Wales at the time. Upon marrying Catherine, he became the Duke of Cambridge. However, when his father, King Charles, became the king in 2022 after the passing of Queen Elizabeth III, William reportedly returned to using Wales again as he inherited the title of Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, as per US Weekly, Buckingham Palace announced that 76-year-old King Charles III had been briefly hospitalized due to treatment side effects to aid his battle with cancer, which was diagnosed right before Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in February 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Principe William (@princewilliambr)

Hence, Princess Kate and Prince William are aware they may be called into action sooner than expected to be the next ‘Queen of England.’ She’s currently preparing herself to be ready for the most prestigious yet challenging role by refining her royal chores while prioritizing her health and well-being.