Americans have been warned about some major travel changes. Reportedly, a federal air traffic controller has issued a stark warning about Newark Liberty International Airport, representing it as currently “not safe” for passengers. More than 270 flights have been delayed on Saturday alone, with inbound flights experiencing delays up to two hours before landing on Sunday.

As the second busiest airport in the New York metro area, Newmark has previously been questioned for operational insufficiency. In addition, the airport’s vulnerability to both staffing shortfalls and outdated technology has caught the center of attention.

As per Men’s Journal, the staffing shortage at the airport seems pretty bad, as over 20% of the FAA’s air traffic controllers at Newark left their jobs, and United Airlines has cancelled 35 round-trip flights per day in response to the crisis.

Meanwhile, CEO Scott Kirby clarified, “In the past few days, on more than one occasion, technology that FAA controllers rely on failed, causing dozens of diversions, hundreds of delays and cancellations, and thousands of disrupted travel plans.”

He further added that without the FAA-certified staff members, the Newmark airport cannot handle the scheduled number of flights that are set for the coming weeks and months.

Consequently, as per The Guardian, Transportation Department officials are taking urgent action in response to the crisis. At a Thursday press conference, Transportation Deputy Secretary Katie Duffy said that he plans to increase the FAA workforce with time and wishes to hire at least 2,000 air traffic controllers in 2025.

“We’re hoping in three to four years we can get to full staffing, not 20 years,” Duffy said. “We can’t snap our fingers to make up the numbers.” Therefore, to attract citizens to apply, the authorities are offering a 30% salary boost for new hires, a $5,000 bonus upon completion of the FAA flight academy, and a $10,000 incentive for those placed at one of 13 hard-to-staff facilities.

Interestingly, this news comes amidst a recent poll study, as mentioned by The Guardian, that Americans have lost their confidence to pursue aviation as a career, and only 64% of Americans believe that air travel is somewhat safe anymore.

This decline in choosing the profession comes amidst several plane crashes, including the unforeseen rise in the number of plane crashes happening in America. While plane crashes are not abnormal happenings in America, the sudden surge in numbers has gotten the attention of many, and naturally, questions have started to flow in.

Very recently, on March 9, 2025, a small plane crashed badly in Pennsylvania. The plane landed on a couple of parked cars and then burst into flames. Similarly, another crash in Washington, D.C., in January killed 67 people.

Moreover, President Donald Trump recently blamed the Democrats and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies for declining aviation standards. Moreover, earlier in a Fox interview, he explained that plane crashes have nothing to do with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) department when he was questioned about the frequent fatal accidents under its head, Chris Rocheleau.

It should also be noted here that the present head of the FAA department was appointed after Donald Trump resumed his duties in the White House. The previous head, Mike Whittaker, who served during Joe Biden’s tenure, resigned the day before his tenure as President ended.

Hence, Newmark Airport’s chaotic management amidst a steady decline in the quality of the aviation sector has not only become a localized issue for Americans but also a matter of national concern as well.