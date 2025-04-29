Not Plastic Surgery, But This Anti-Aging Regimen Is the Secret to Salma Hayek’s Timeless Beauty — Even Victoria Beckham Approves of It

Apart from her strong screen presence, Salma Hayek has always been renowned for her radiant and effortlessly glamorous beauty. Throughout the years, the actress maintained her luscious locks and natural skin tone, rising to become an inspiration for timeless allure. Recently, she revealed the secret to her beauty, and it’s not any plastic surgery, but rather a non-invasive procedure that helps her get rid of her “turkey neck.” The most interesting thing is that even Victoria Beckham, another powerhouse of beauty, approves of it.

Hayek has been continuously vocal about Hollywood’s toxic standards of aging. She spoke about the limited roles available to women as they age. Looking back at her journey, she commented in an interview with Marie Claire, “There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank god age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories.”

The Mexican icon is not willing to sacrifice her natural beauty in order to fit the Hollywood standard. She firmly believes, “I am still sexy, and I embrace it.”

However, in recent years, she has taken a more modern approach to maintain her natural glamor. In an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, Salma Hayek opened up about undergoing a non-invasive anti-aging procedure on her neck, as she has been seeing strong signs of aging in that area.

She shared, “I’ve been very consistent and very simple. I didn’t jump on the beauty trend bandwagon in my 30s, 40s, or 50s.” The 58-year-old actress revealed, “But the one thing I did stick with was radio-frequency treatments.” However, she noted that she continued these treatments until she “hit a plateau.” “I told myself, ‘It’s time,'” Hayek added that she noticed the signs of aging on her neck, and she grew uncomfortable with it. Speaking with the publication, she joked, “It was starting to look like a turkey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Salma was strongly against diving into plastic surgery to battle aging signs, and that’s when she was introduced to Ultherapy PRIME. It is a cutting-edge aesthetic procedure that uses ultrasound technology to stimulate collagen and elastin production in the skin to give a natural lift.

“I hadn’t even tried the regular Ultherapy before, but it was similar to what I was already doing with ultrasound,” Hayek revealed. She added that she was very impressed with the results and was asked to endorse the brand. Ultherapy now features her as a great example of their “nonsurgical life” solution on their website.

Salma further revealed that a few weeks after undergoing the regimen, she had an encounter with Victoria Beckham, who noticed the difference and approved of it. “I was pleased,” the actress remarked while recalling the encounter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Despite having no plastic surgery, Salma looks incredible for her age, and it’s all thanks to her active lifestyle. The Desperado star likes to dance every day. “I try to exercise while I’m putting on my cream. Stretch the muscles—it’s an organic way of working out,” she added.

Hayek explained that when it comes to skincare, she usually skips her morning wash and goes for massaging cream. “Why would it get dirty while I’m sleeping,” Salma said to the magazine.