Not Karoline Leavitt, This Controversial MAGA Loyalist Was Donald Trump’s First Choice as White House Press Secretary

27-year-old Karoline Leavitt has made history as the youngest White House Press Secretary. However, she is also the subject of gossip on social media. From her outfit choices that make her look older to her 33-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, people always have material to discuss about Leavitt.

Despite that, experts think that if Trump had gone with his original choice for his press secretary, it would have been a disaster. It was recently revealed that the Republican leader almost gave the position to a woman, who is definitely one of his biggest supporters, but also the most controversial one.

According to the book, 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, Donald Trump was considering Laura Loomer as his press secretary.

Loomer was one of the biggest cheerleaders during the U.S. President’s re-election, and he couldn’t help but appreciate her efforts. The infamous internet personality put grave efforts into furthering Trump’s election campaign, going as far as exposing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was apparently willing to run against Donald for the Republican nomination.

In their book, authors Josh Dawsey, Issac Arnsdorf, and Tyler Pager claimed, “Trump called Loomer to thank her, saying she’d exposed ‘DeSanctimonious,’ as Trump had started calling him, as a disloyal Trump hater.”

Despite her efforts, it was Loomer’s many controversial statements that failed to give her a solid seat even amongst the MAGA loyalists. From her anti-Muslim views, casting doubt on the gravity of tragic school shootings, to openly mocking former Vice President Kamala Harris’s Indian heritage, Loomer has always come strong with her problematic opinions.

Trump has indicated if he won Laura Loomer would be his Press Secretary. Can you imagine that? pic.twitter.com/XxG6xsZN9L — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) August 20, 2024

“Many of Trump’s advisers viewed Loomer as too-conspiracy-minded and pugilistic, but he liked her,” the book claims. However, despite Trump’s liking, Laura ultimately wasn’t fit enough to head his press team. The authors say that Donald Trump once asked his aides, “Is she too fringe to be press secretary?” When Karoline Leavitt was appointed instead of Laura Loomer, the Republican leader answered his own question.

While Leavitt also makes many controversial comments, she is far more diplomatic than Loomer. The outspoken political activist has go embroiled in many problematic situations over the years, but never showed remorse for her actions.

She also criticizes Donald Trump‘s Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom she refers to as “Blondi.” While the President is quite fond of his AG, Loomer slammed her, claiming that she was “covering up” information about Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged “client list.”

Loomer and Trump have a complicated relationship, with some rumors even claiming that their friendship is more than just mutual appreciation. Hence, it’s only natural that, she wasn’t ultimately appinted to head the White House press team.