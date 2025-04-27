Not Just Harry—Both Princes May Be Slipping Further From King Charles

King Charles’ relationship with his sons might be on the rocks at the moment. The monarch’s individual relationships with his sons, Prince William and Harry, are going through a rough patch, according to recent reports.

Harry’s relationship with the royal family publicly started going downhill way before his exit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to split households with Kate and William at first. Matters only got worse when Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare.

He alleged William leaked false information about Meghan Markle, which led to several false reports. In his book, Harry makes several other bombshell claims that end up creating even more distance between him and his family.

Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California. According to the Duke, his father, King Charles, cut him and Markle off after they decided to move to the U.S. following their exit from the royal family.

The Prince opened up about how he will always love his father in a conversation with CBS in the past. “But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened,” Harry noted. Reports that surfaced at the beginning of last year claimed that the father-son duo were trying to restore their relationship after Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince even flew in to pay his father a visit while he was recovering away from the public eye. “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry was heard saying while he appeared as a guest on Good Morning America.

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Arrived in UK to Visit King Charles.pic.twitter.com/NJ1jEEUFMl — My Opinion – Sussex Warrior 🐐 (@my_opnion) February 6, 2024

Several factors could get in the way of Harry’s plan to get back in the royal family’s good books, just as the Prince seems to be on the right track. The hearing of his court case is one of the biggest reasons.

The Duke is waiting to hear the result of his appeal after he filed to fight the decision to revoke his and his family’s security in the U.K. “[My] worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case — and that’s really sad,” he said in an interview with People. Several royal fans thought that the statement was a direct hint toward Charles and his ability to influence the decision.

Love this photo of King Charles III and Prince William 🤍#PrinceWillYum pic.twitter.com/GpZVBhnrk8 — William and Catherine (@TheWales_) May 16, 2024

According to recent reports, Harry isn’t the only son who is facing a rough patch with the king. Kate, William, and their kids will not be spending Easter with the King and Queen consort. A source told US Weekly how the couple’s decision is a “big deal.”

The insider also noted how it is royal tradition for the members of the royal family to spend the holiday together. “Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick,” the source shared.

According to the report, the couple’s decision to sit out the Easter celebration is “raising eyebrows” at the palace. The source added how Kate and William’s move could be “deliberate” and considered a “snub.”