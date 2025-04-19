Not Just Eyeliner—Now JD Vance’s Height Has People Talking After Viral Pic With His Mom

Vice President JD Vance is a self-made man who has made his way into American politics through sheer hard work, perseverance, and talent. What’s even more amazing is how he’s gained so much media attention for reasons that were a little unexpected. Thanks to his dark, long lashes and intense expressions, the speculation surfaced that it was as if he ever wore eyeliner during his speeches.

Beyond his political achievements, his recent height became a new topic of speculation, which grabbed headlines. It all happened after Vance posted pictures to mark his mother, Beverly Aikins’s, 10 years of sobriety. The senator posted heartfelt photos from the occasion, which took place at the White House on April 7, 2025, where he showed her off with pride.

As per The List, Vance’s height difference with his mom was quite noticeable amidst the sweet comments. In the pictures, Aikins’ head barely reaches her son’s shoulder, sparking curiosity about how tall the vice president is. As per Google, the vice president was incorrectly listed as 5 feet 7 inches, which caused unnecessary confusion.

However, it was later clarified by a former political advisor to Mitt Romney, who said he was 5’7 and Vance was surely taller than him”. Meanwhile, Vance’s communications director, Will Martin, confirmed the true figure to New York Magazine: “He is 6’2″.”

Furthermore, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February 2025, another picture of him resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where his pants became the central topic of discussion. We all know that being tall isn’t always easy, especially when getting the perfect length of bottoms. A snap of Vance sitting down at the event circulated on social media, showing his trousers riding so high that his calf-high socks were on full display.

It’s funny how height has become a significant topic of discussion in politics. President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron Trump, who is a staggering 6 feet 7 inches tall, also became the topic of discussion during the Republican candidates’ inaugural ceremony.

On the other hand, many online users commented on the picture and joked. One user said, “Based on this picture alone, I’m going to dub him ‘JD Chicken Legs.’ I think at this level of chronic public exposure, one needs a competent stylist.” Another joked that his pants looked like capris. In addition, fashion expert Derek Guy said, “The second lady should advise him to get wider pants and over-the-calf socks so that his bare leg doesn’t show when he sits down.”

Meanwhile, as per The Independent, Vance was born and raised in a middle-class family whose struggles he mentioned at the vice presidential debate in October. He noted that his grandmother needed social security support as his mother struggled with substance addiction most of her life.

According to the outlet, Aikins, who worked as a nurse, eventually developed a substance addiction, which started as a headache at work and a single Vicodin pill. Eventually, she became addicted to heroin. Besides, the addiction also rose from her trauma of being raised in a violent and unstable household, where Aikins’ mother, Bonnie, was a victim of abuse by her alcoholic husband.

Aikins had her first child, Lindsey, at 19 and gave birth to Vance years later. Even though his mother’s marriage was settled by then, he recalled a series of horrible memories that involved his mother’s addictive episodes. His grandparents adopted him amidst his mother’s horrific relapse episodes, and he took their last name, Vance.

As per Fox News, today, Aikins works at Seacrest Recovery Center, a substance abuse treatment center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She spoke with the Washington Examiner about overcoming her struggles with severe addiction. She said that she believes that recovery from it is possible and urged the members of such patients to stay strong and believe in themselves.