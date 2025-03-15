Lara Trump Towers Over Karoline Leavitt—And The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About It!

Karoline Leavitt grabbed the headlines for a seemingly unusual reason. While we believe Donald Trump has a fetish for tall people? Karoline is an exception. The popular political figure, whose family has excellent genes regarding their height, appears proud of it. While President Trump is 6 feet 3 inches, his son has broken all stereotypes and proved he can surpass his dad.

The 18-year-old is currently 6′ 9 ” and took the internet by storm when he was spotted in a blue dapper outfit on the inaugural day in January 2025. If you thought this was it, wait a minute—Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who is married to his son Eric Trump, whom he shares with his first wife, Ivana Trump, is also 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Meanwhile, during the inaugural episode of Lara’s Fox News show “My View with Lara Trump,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave spectators a tour of the historical room in the West Wing of the White House. Later, Lara Trump took to Instagram and posted a picture with Karoline with a sweet caption.

As per Nicki Swift, what caught everyone’s eye were not Karoline’s failed makeup skills, alleged lip surgeries, and fillers but the ladies’ starting height differences. “Lara Trump… tall, lean, and mean. Karoline Leavitt small but MIGHTY,” one Instagram user remarked. According to the outlet, Karoline Leavitt is only 5 feet, 4 inches tall and looks petite and tiny in front of Lara.

However, as most of us know, Karoline is the youngest press secretary in the White House and, at 27, made waves in the media for her wit, knowledge, and communication skills, as well as her golden ability to combat difficult press questions and reports.

However, Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary before Karoline Levitt, who worked under President Joe Biden and his administration, was reportedly shorter than Leavitt. Pierre was only 5 feet 2 inches tall. Meanwhile, Biden is three inches shorter than Donald Trump.

As per the Guardian, a study by Dr. Gregg Murray suggests that people associate tallness with leadership qualities. This physiological bias comes from our ancestors’ preference for physically imposing leaders during war or tension. The research found that in a survey of 467 students, nearly two-thirds drew leaders taller than average citizens, with an average height difference of 12%.

In addition, in the second part of the study, 238 students were asked to assess their suitability for a leadership post. Results revealed that taller men voted for lead roles despite not being concerned about female perception. As per the Guardian, most people see tall men as more persuasive, impressive, and capable than moderate men.

Apart from Donald Trump, former President Abraham Lincoln was one of the tallest presidents, at 6 feet 4 inches. On the other hand, President James Madison was one of the shortest in history, at 5 feet 4 inches, equivalent to Karoline Leavit.

However, height and angles also depend on what clothes one sports, if the individual has worn high boots or heels, the nature of the lighting, the body language and angle of the photograph, and many other factors. “While you can enjoy this article, we are on our way to ask Donald Trump how the weather is up there, considering he’s practically eye-level with the clouds!”