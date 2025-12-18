“Not Her Shading This Man” – The Internet Is Convinced Jennifer Lawrence Joked About DiCaprio’s Dating Pattern

Leave it to Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence to be her most authentic, hilarious self during interviews. The reason we brought this up today is because the actor recently trolled Leonardo DiCaprio for his relationships, or so it seems.

It so happened that Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio appeared together on Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ interview, where the two talked about their respective projects and movies in general. The two co-starred in Don’t Look Up.

The highlight of the episode, however, was the bit where Jennifer Lawrence cryptically joked about Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged dating pattern of seeing much younger women. Allegedly, the Academy Award-winning actor almost always dates women under 25 and is known to break up with his partners after they turn older than 25.

#JenniferLawrence says #LeonardoDiCaprio would “look great” with a teenage daughter and “loved” seeing him as a dad in “One Battle After Another.” Watch Variety and @CNN’s #ActorsOnActors now at https://t.co/VtzY0g8g9J and on the CNN app. pic.twitter.com/ZeG6Q2Q1RB — Variety (@Variety) December 17, 2025

Jennifer talked about Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrayal in the film One Battle After Another, in which he plays the role of a father named Bob Ferguson to Chase Infiniti’s character. “I’d really love seeing you to be a dad. I’m so sad that you don’t have a teenage daughter. You look great with one,” said Jennifer Lawrence.

While DiCaprio’s intrinsic thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s statement remain a mystery, the Internet is utterly convinced that the actress definitely took a swipe at the Titanic star’s relationships. The jury was soon out online, and it seems like the Internet is a big fan of Silver Linings Playbook star’s humor. “The cameraman watching her say this,” an X user wrote jokingly. Another user commented, “Diabolical.”

The X thread quickly escalated into a Jennifer Lawrence humor appreciation post of sorts, what with comments like “Jennifer Lawrence is hilarious” and “She is one of the funniest celebrities” popping up. Meanwhile, this is what another netizen wrote, “She’s cooking him LOL.” Another one added, “Funniest celebrity ever pls never change.” Another one echoed, “Just gotta love her ahhahha.”

Here are some more comments on what the viral video looked like. “He looks so uncomfortable,” read one. “She really is chronically online,” a second added. A third wrote, “She is such a troublemaker.” Inputs from another X user: “Not her shading this man. I wasn’t familiar with your game, J-Law.” Another added, “Oh, Jen! You ate that.”Some more remarks like “She just roasted him” and “Not her rage baiting Di Caprio” flooded the thread.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio talked about his take on relationships when he featured as the cover star of Esquire magazine and said that he “turned emotionally 35.”

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals he feels emotionally 35, despite turning 50 last year. (https://t.co/6xit1jpQ5M) pic.twitter.com/QcLisaPAsg — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2025

DiCaprio was quoted as saying by Esquire: “Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life, the personal, professional, it’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore. You have to just be much more upfront. It’s almost a responsibility because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you.”

Personal life aside, DiCaprio’s iconic collection of filmography includes Titanic, The Revenant, Shutter Island, The Great Gatsby, The Aviator, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Django Unchained, Inception, Blood Diamond, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, The Departed, Catch Me If You Can, Don’t Look Up, and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, among others. Phew!

Jennifer Lawrence’s filmography can be best summed up as a mix of hits as well as critically acclaimed releases, including the likes of The Hunger Games series of films, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Don’t Look Up, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Red Sparrow and Dark Phoenix, to name a few.