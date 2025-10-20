Not Friends Anytime Soon! Every Sign the Melania Trump–Jill Biden Feud Is Still Going Strong

First Lady Melania Trump is known to be a woman with finesse and standards. She loves designer handbags and luxurious accommodations, and she has maintained firm boundaries with the media. She’s known to be somewhat opposite of President Trump; she loves home-cooked food, is much fitter, and prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight, unlike POTUS, who loves to be the center of attention.

However, as they say, everyone has some drawbacks; Melania is known for her notable feud with former First Ladies and her stepdaughters. For instance, it’s no secret that the current and former First Ladies aren’t the best of friends.

Back in 2022, an insider told OK! Magazine that Jill Biden believed Melania had “awful taste,” and later that year, Jill appeared to take a subtle jab at Melania with a not-so-coincidental fashion choice. Tensions escalated dramatically in 2022 after the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in search of classified documents.

Melania gracefully declines invitation to Jill’s traditional White House meeting.

Melania response is a healthy response. She set a boundary. After all, Jill’s husband from the Biden Admin. tried to kill her husband twice.#Red #Maga #MelaniaTrump 💯♥️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/99HflWNIjD — glorys✝️🏜️ 🕊️Trump 47/Kennedy MAGA/MAHA (@desertflower_ps) November 11, 2024

As per The Daily Beast, Trump supporters blamed the Biden administration for the raid, and The New York Post reported that this marked a turning point in Melania’s growing resentment toward Jill. In a September 2024 interview on Fox & Friends, Melania broke her silence.

“It made me angry. Yes. Invasion of privacy,” she told host Ainsley Earhardt. “You get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff.” Consequently, Melania Trump addressed Jill Biden directly during an interview with Paris Match.

While she acknowledged receiving a phone call from Jill after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, she questioned the sincerity of the gesture. “I do question, however, whether Jill’s concern was genuine, as a few days prior she referred to my husband as ‘evil’ and a ‘liar,'” she added.

In November 2024, Melania Trump reportedly refused Jill Biden’s traditional First Lady tea invitation at the White House, a gesture meant to welcome new First Ladies. According to The Daily Mail, this was the second time Melania skipped the tradition. She also did not invite Jill in 2021.

Melania Trump takes swipe at Jill Biden’s call after assassination attempt: I question whether her concern was genuine https://t.co/oY2M8ArHs6 pic.twitter.com/3oFehcyaTc — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2024

Yet, Jill Biden maintained a cordial tone with Melania and encouraged the importance of preserving White House traditions and civility. “Joe and I respect our institutions, our traditions, and it’s very important to me that they continue,” she explained. “What would be the point of nastiness?”

President Donald Trump has also said many negative things about Joe Biden and his administration previously. He claimed that under Biden and Kamala Harris’ leadership, America lost its golden age, and the system was broken, and that Trump would fix it. He also mocked Joe Biden on several instances over his body, health and so on.

Ivanka Trump has also reportedly feuded with her stepmother, Melania Trump. This feud reportedly began when Donald Trump assumed office in 2016. The two worked together as Ivanka and her husband, Jared, were involved in Trump’s administration. Both the mother and stepdaughter duo did not see eye to eye and clashed over a range of issues, from office space and foreign travel to influence on specific policy matters.