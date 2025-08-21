Not Even One Year And Pam Bondi & Karoline Leavitt Already Showing Signs of Burnout in Trump’s White House

During every administration, the pressure of the office gets to the staffers. There are always a few who leave the office well before the President’s term is over.

Seemingly, the pressure inside Donald Trump’s White House appears to be taking its toll on some of the staffers. The ones most affected by this are some of the most visible women in his administration.

Both White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and US Attorney General Pam Bondi have been showing signs of fatigue. Seems that the relentless demands of serving in the President’s inner circle may be wearing them down.

Karoline Leavitt made history as the youngest press secretary in the US, when she took the role in 2025. However, she has reportedly hinted that she’s had her fill of “Trump world.” Leavitt rose to the ranks and was placed on one of the most demanding jobs in the country at only 27.

She has made a name for herself with her sharp exchanges with the media and reporters, and her efforts to expand Trump’s media strategy to include nontraditional outlets and influencers.

Lyin’ Karoline Leavitt “came out of the room, she looked stressed out, her eyes were wide, her skin was ashen.” Did we just find the Epstein Files? Tongue-in-cheek, but also, WTH happened? I hope she gets asked about this at the next WH presser. pic.twitter.com/ihfkkvF1SE — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 16, 2025

Karoline has already made a name for herself. However, behind the scenes, long hours and limited sleep are getting to her. However, there are speculations about how long she can sustain the pace.

Leavitt is not the only member of the Trump team who is ready to call it quits within one year of the job. Pam Bondi has been Trump’s longtime ally and is his current attorney general. But Bondi is also appearing visibly strained.

Bondi has built her career over decades. She served as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019 before returning to the national political spotlight in Trump’s cabinet.

So Pam Bondi—best known for accepting a $25,000 bribe from Trump herself not to investigate him—is now openly admitting on live television that they will be coordinating with senators “to clear the President of this sham!” This. Can. Not. Stand.pic.twitter.com/jvfxrZGBpL — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) December 16, 2019

It was also rumoured that she got her hands on this prestigious position due to her close friendship with the President. It has helped her secure the attorney general post earlier this year, but the role has proven to be more demanding than she originally expected it to be.

During a recent press conference at the White House press briefing, Bondi seemingly struggled to maintain her usual composure.

Her voice grew hoarse at times. She also momentarily lost her train of thought while outlining new administration plans to tackle crime in Washington, D.C.

However, she eventually credited Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and other officials with supporting the initiative. However, her faulty delivery stood out. Bondi is a veteran prosecutor and experienced public speaker, but the way she delivered her speech surely raised eyebrows.

No wonder Pam Bondi always looks so tired and haggard. Now she’s out there using the flashy thingy from the Men in Black to make us all forget she said she had the Epstein files on her desk! 🤣#DonaldTrump #Epstein pic.twitter.com/e26UOWZY5x — The Bob Loblaw Law Blog (@pacjun10) July 18, 2025

Observers have also noted that her demeanor changed in the latter part of the day as she stood behind Trump during another press conference. Bondi is usually polished and poised. However, she looked distant and drained. Her body language showed flat eyes, subdued expressions, and moments of distraction.

Given the intense demands of the white house, the strain is not surprising. Bondi has publicly emphasized the importance of maintaining a full night’s sleep, however it seems, the attorney general should take her own advice.

These signs of exhaustion may be temporary, but they still signal deeper burnout among senior staff members at the white house.

What is clear is that both women are operating in one of the most high-stakes political environments in the world, and the toll of serving at the top of Trump’s administration is becoming increasingly visible.