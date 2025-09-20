NOT AGAIN! Donald Trump Caught Hiding Bruised Hand as Health Rumors Go Wild

Donald Trump was seen covering his bruised hand again by pressing it tightly with his other hand during an Oval Office press conference on Friday. There have been major concerns about his health due to various reasons, the bruise on his hand being the most significant one.

Over the summer, he has been seen with the bruise, oftentimes trying to cover it with makeup or his other hand. Other health symptoms were swollen ankles and a droopy face. In his 9/11 Memorial Day photos, his face had a downward droop.

This led several observers to speculate that he may have suffered a stroke, as facial drooping is a common symptom. According to the White House, the swollen ankles are due to the chronic venous insufficiency conditions, which isn’t a life-threatening condition but may cause complications.

Look how he always covers up his bruised hand! pic.twitter.com/slfyzAC1mH — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) June 19, 2025



And for the bruises on the hand, their cover-up story was a constant handshake and use of aspirin to maintain his heart health, as revealed by Karoline Leavitt. Many of Trump’s health symptoms are due to his age and need monitoring to ensure he’s doing well. In previous months, he was also seen with a bulge in his pants.

Trump covers his bruised hand, briefly takes his hand away and then quickly covers it again pic.twitter.com/ZjjRiGg6Wt — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 25, 2025



Some experts suggested it could be a catheter, which is sometimes used for dementia patients. Many have speculated that Trump exhibits dementia symptoms such as slurred speech, forgetting names, and not being able to understand reporters’ questions.

Amidst all the health concerns and rumors, Trump was also absent from the public eye during Labor Day weekend. This led to his death rumors and MAGA supporters trying to cover up the rumors with his photos.

Trump’s ankles are swollen. His hand is bruised, and now covered with makeup. That’s not normal. Possible causes? Congestive heart failure, IVs, blood thinners…of course we have no idea, because the most transparent White House ever won’t tell us a thing. pic.twitter.com/f7neWlVwxV — David Pakman (@dpakman) July 16, 2025



Although he was constantly posting on Truth Social, many people assumed he had died, and like always, the White House was trying to cover it up. However, it ended up being a rumor, and Trump was seen recently on his UK visit.

He was also asked to address his absence, to which he said people never demanded proof of life when Biden used to disappear for weeks. Trump also wrote in his usual style, ‘NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.’

The 79-year-old’s health is a growing concern as a political figure. So far, 8 office holders have passed away while serving since November 2023 due to old age-related health struggles.