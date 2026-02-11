Norway Fears Putin-Ordered Invasion After Russia Confirms Gains in Neighboring Zaporizhzhia

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of nearing a peace agreement. Amid rising tensions, Norway is increasingly concerned it could become a target of a Russian invasion. It comes especially after Moscow claimed to have taken control of Zaliznychne, a rural settlement in southeastern Zaporizhzhia.

Although the claim remains unconfirmed, the possibility has raised alarm among Nordic countries, particularly Norway. Recent Russian drone strikes and attacks have threatened key sites, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

With regard to these developments, Norway’s chief of defense, Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, stated that a potential Russian attack cannot be ruled out as part of efforts to protect its nuclear arsenal. In his words, “We don’t exclude a land grab from Russia as part of their plan to protect their own nuclear capabilities, which is the only thing they have left that actually threatens the United States.”

Norway’s far north holds strategic value because of its proximity to the Kola Peninsula, where Russia maintains nuclear submarines, missiles and aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Norway is concerned that if tensions with NATO persist, Russia may attempt to seize territory in the region to secure its nuclear assets.

Russia’s nuclear arsenal, largely based on the Kola Peninsula, serves as a key deterrent against the United States. Kristoffersen noted that Moscow has not expressed intentions toward Norway as explicitly as it has regarding Ukraine. However, he said that if securing nuclear assets becomes a priority, Moscow could be motivated to act.

Norway’s geographic position makes it a key NATO member in the Arctic. Historically, Norway has maintained a careful relationship with Russia. However, recent shifts in Russia’s nuclear posture and increased militarization in the Arctic may heighten risks for Norway.

For now, Norway remains on high alert amid ongoing tensions with Russia. The country is expected to increase military spending and may strengthen cooperation with NATO. The Nordic nation is working to bolster its defenses against potential Russian threats.

Meanwhile, the European Union is advocating for a viable peace plan to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible. The ongoing war has damaged Europe’s security landscape and disrupted geopolitical stability. The EU’s latest statement confirmed efforts to formalize a sustainable peace plan.

The EU foreign policy chief expressed gratitude to U.S. forces for their efforts to help restore peace between Ukraine and Russia. Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of increasing pressure on Moscow, including measures to limit its armed forces.

She added, “Everybody around the table, including the Russians and the Americans, needs to understand that you need Europeans to agree. And for that, we also have conditions. And we should put the conditions, not on Ukrainians, who have already been pressured a lot, but on the Russians. If they put out the maximalist demands, we should also put out the maximalist demands.”

In other developments, the United Kingdom has increased its forces in the Arctic and the High North. The decision comes after Norway raised concerns about a potential Russian threat. Britain has stepped up its presence in the region, deploying air, land, and maritime forces to deter attempts to sabotage critical infrastructure.