North West’s $20,000 Quirky ‘Skibidi Toilet’ Necklace Stole Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Spotlight

Kim Kardashian’s 44th birthday was marked with a unique and rather quirky gift from her 11-year-old daughter, North West. West presented her mom with a custom-made diamond necklace that certainly turned heads for more than just its hefty price tag. Valued between $15,000 and $20,000, this bejeweled piece of jewelry was engraved with the bizarre phrase “Skibidi Toilet,” referencing the viral internet sensation that’s captured the attention of millions. Kardashian took to Instagram to showcase the dazzling necklace, featuring a diamond tennis chain and a solid gold nameplate with the words “Skibidi Toilet” prominently displayed.

North West gifted her mother Kim Kardashian a diamond necklace that says “Skibidi Toilet” for her birthday. pic.twitter.com/uRVac1OQzd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 22, 2024

For those unfamiliar with the phrase, it stems from a wildly popular web series created by internet sensation Alexey Gerasimov. The series, first uploaded in early 2023, depicts a surreal and often absurd battle between sentient toilets and cyborgs, with no clear dialogue or narrative. Despite its chaotic and violent imagery, the videos have become a global phenomenon, resonating with viewers around the world, including Kardashian and West. West’s decision to feature “Skibidi Toilet” on the necklace seems to have a deeper meaning than just riding the wave of a viral trend. It represents an inside joke between her and her mom, as seen through the playful TikToks they’ve posted together, as reported by Daily Mail.

North West gifted Kim Kardashian a "skibidi toilet" engraved diamond necklace for her birthday 😭 pic.twitter.com/6fPEdcUoKf — Complex (@Complex) October 22, 2024

The necklace’s back adds a sentimental touch, engraved with ‘Love, North’ and the date of Kardashian’s birthday, October 21, 2024. Jewelry experts have weighed in on the custom piece, highlighting both its monetary and cultural value. According to Olivia Landau, CEO of The Clear Cut, "It also appears to be a solid plate engraved 'Skibidi Toilet.' The estimated value of this necklace could be around $15-20k…"People love being able to create added sentiment with their jewelry pieces, especially when gifting." The blend of high fashion with a viral reference encapsulates West’s emerging influence in the world of fashion and style.

North West gifted Kim Kardashian a "skibidi toilet" engraved diamond necklace for her birthday and @Cait_Cavell loves it. pic.twitter.com/sMZEQqb6Hr — BoysClubWorld (@BoysClubWorld) October 22, 2024

As per People magazine, celebrity jeweler George Khalife, who has previously worked with the Kardashians explained that the necklace is more than just a fashionable accessory. Khalife remarked, "Based on her hand against the necklace, it looks like it would be approximately 10 carats…The phrase is a viral TikTok trend and represents the inside jokes made between her and their daughter as we have all seen the fun TikToks they do together…It is a one-of-a-kind necklace that captures this time in her life and makes for a memorable and funny 44th birthday gift."

North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show on July 06, 2022 in Paris. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain)

But West’s gift wasn’t the only surprise Kardashian received on her birthday. Her younger daughter, Chicago, along with siblings Saint and Psalm, transformed their living room into a pink wonderland filled with balloons and Polaroid pictures. In a recent interview with her mom, West revealed her likings and shared, “I like streetwear and ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!” She also announced her plans to start her clothing line. She remarked, “Well, I am starting my own clothing line.” When Kardashian asked, “And what are you going to call it?” to which West declared, “North West."