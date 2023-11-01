North West Steals the Spotlight, Takes Centerstage as ‘Galleria’ From ‘Cheetah Girls’ For Halloween

North West, Kim Kardashian's ten-year-old daughter, is known for her obsession with the Disney television girl band Cheetah Girls. In a recent video of the preteens decked up for Halloween, she can be seen stealing the show from her buddies and her cousin Penelope Disick. North dressed as Raven-Symoné's character Galleria, while Penelope chose to wear Sabrina Bryan's character Dorinda. The girls flaunted their coordinated costumes in two adorable TikTok videos as they danced to Amigas Cheetahs. During their dance routine in the SKIMS founder's $60 million mansion, North can be seen pushing her friends amicably to take center stage. As per The US Sun, the viral Halloween video was well-received by viewers in a well-known Kardashian forum; one fan even called it "truly iconic."

As per People, given that Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, one of the Cheetah Girls, reportedly dated Rob Kardashian toward the conclusion of her tenure, The Kardashians share an unexpected bond with the group. The Hulu star had watched the Disney film with North back in 2018, who was 5 years old then, Kim had shared the moment with an Instagram story, captioning it: “North’s new obsession! #CheetahGirls. Should I break the news to North that this could have been her auntie?!?!?!” The message had left Bailon in stitches. “Just woke up to this! Lol,” she wrote in a post shared to her own Instagram story, commenting on the videos the reality star had posted. “This hairstyle and this outfit. Hysterical.” “Cheetahlicious,” she had added while quoting one of the movie’s iconic taglines.

North is wearing her third costume of the year. Her first was when she dressed as Kanye West's Dropout bear mascot, replicating the look of the figure from the rapper's 2007 album Graduation. The preteen was seen dancing around in the costume to an accelerated version of Estelle's American Boy, a Graduation-era hit song that included a rap line from 46-year-old West, in a video that was uploaded on the TikTok account that North shares with her mother on Saturday morning. In addition, North dressed as Dionne from the beloved 1995 classic movie Clueless, with her mother Kim assuming the role of Cher, her closest friend. In the series of images released on the KUWTK alum's Instagram, the pair donned comparable ensembles.

In a new interview with i-D Magazine, North, who has the potential, claims that she will be taking over her parents' business ventures in the future. "A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer," North said. She continued: "I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell." Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner," North shared.

