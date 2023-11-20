Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West, recently made headlines as they attended Mariah Carey's Christmas concert at the Hollywood Bowl. On Friday, November 17, the SKIMS founder treated her daughters, North, 10, and Chicago, 5, to Carey's Merry Christmas One And All! show. The concert was a star-studded affair, with other Kardashian family members too joining in on the fun. Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, 5, as well as Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, were part of the group, per The US Sun.

The iconic momager Kris Jenner also added to the excitement of the girls' night out. Kim shared the concert snippets on her Instagram Story as well. The first upload featured a video of Carey on stage, belting out her timeless holiday hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You. Kim captioned the story with admiration: "Legendary!!! @mariahcarey."

Among the highlights of the evening was a heartwarming moment when Monroe, Carey's 12-year-old daughter, showcased her musical talent by playing the guitar on stage. However, the spotlight of the night seemed to fall on Kim's daughter, North West. In a TikTok video posted by Kim, North was seen passionately lip-syncing to the classic Christmas song Sleigh Ride. The 10-year-old displayed her enthusiasm for the performance, mimicking the facial expressions of her pop concert surroundings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In a playful addition to her festive attire, North donned dark sunglasses during the TikTok video, in sync with the dazzling atmosphere of the evening. A noteworthy observation made by fans was North's striking resemblance to her rapper father, Kanye West, as captured in the video. As the concert continued, Kim shared another heartwarming moment, featuring herself singing along to Carey's 1993 hit Dreamlover while cradling a now-awake Chicago in her arms.

as much as i dislike kim kardashian i can't find it in my heart to dislike north west she is just so cute — $ 🍉 (@dishewa) November 16, 2023

Northie's father Kanye is well known for his quirkiness, and the recent snaps and videos from the concert showed the similarities in their mannerisms. North exuded confidence and enjoyed the moment with her family and cousins while onlookers also suggested she was a carbon copy of her father, who isn't afraid to express his likes and dislikes either. Besides, it couldn't be denied that North stole the show.

Monroe Canon & North West, daughters of Mariah Carey & Kim Kardashian recreated Rihanna's viral "Work" #HalftimeShow choreo on Rihanna's birthday 🥺 https://t.co/D1h5n0Kewe pic.twitter.com/iNf36y6vEu — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) February 21, 2023

This isn't the only time fans have compared North and her father, especially owing to the former's ability to speak her heart out. Recently, the ever-bold North recently stole the spotlight with her unfiltered critique of her mother's Met Gala ensemble when she said, "It’s looking like ... beachy and the pearls look fake." This unexpected comment sparked a social media frenzy, with fans and critics alike weighing in on North's outspoken personality. Daniel Roseberry, the designer, was apparently taken aback by North's remarks, prompting a nervous response and the admission that it was his 'worst nightmare,' reported OK! Magazine.

