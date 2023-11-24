Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson famously dated for nine months, the couple even attended the coveted fashion event - MET Gala together in 2022. In 2023, the Hulu star made an appearance for the famed event - 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' wearing a Schiaparelli gown made up of 50,000 freshwater pearls. Her 10-year-old daughter North West turned fashion police along with her cousin Penelope Disick and rated the looks from the glam night of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry during the latest episode of the hit reality show - The Kardashians. When Davidson walked on the red carpet solo, North didn't hold back. She detested his appearance immediately saying: “I hate it, You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station.”

North West slams Pete Davidson’s 2023 Met Gala look in the latest episode for ‘The Kardashians’.



pic.twitter.com/wDEsXG1dWs — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 23, 2023

Also Read: Fans Think Kim Kardashian's Unfiltered Look Strangely Resembles This Reality Star

As per The Decider, the Kardashian cousins rated rapper Yung Miami as “pretty" but also accused her of “copying” the Kardashian style by wearing pearls to the Met Gala. Next, they rated the look of another unknown celebrity, “What the heck is he wearing?” North asked as she watched the red carpet from a TV. “You want to stand out and everything, but blue?!“ Both West and Disick then called out Jared Leto‘s eccentric cat costume a basic “cringe,” before criticizing Davidson’s cheap-looking bucket hat and glasses. However, North had some amazing words for Hilton heiress, Paris Hilton: “Paris Hilton! Shout out to Paris Hilton. Paris Hilton is the best,” West says. “She’s known my mom for, like, 100 years. Not saying my mom’s 100 years old.” She concludes: “I’d love to be honored at a Met Gala,” West reveals, before adding, “2024!”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Pierre Suu

The SKIMS founder later admits during the confessional that it “stings a little” when her daughter turns critique for her fashion looks. “All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits and she loves to critique,” Kim shares. “North is like the new Joan Rivers, if you ask me. You can’t take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old, you know? So I never do. But it stings a little.” “North won't lie, and that’s amazing," the reality star continued. “I'm trying to teach her you don’t need to jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There's a way to soften it up and not hurt people's feelings.” “North can be really a tough critic and then she's the sweetest ever,” Kim said. “She loves to plan surprises, she's like the most thoughtful girl ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian Recalled Kanye West's Hurtful Statements Post Divorce and Broke Down in Tears

In her latest interview with i-D Magazine, North confessed that she would like to have her parents' clothes: "My mom’s clothes and my dad’s clothes, if they fit me." When asked who is her favorite style icon, the tween replied: "Me".

More from Inquisitr

North West Sings Along With Kim Kardashian at Mariah Carey’s Show, Fans Compare Her With Dad Kanye West

Chicago’s Apparent Anguish at an Event Had People Questioning Mom Kim Kardashian’s Parenting Skills