North West Did a Really Cheeky Thing After Mom Kim Kardashian Told Her About Their Fame

In a realm where celebrity kids often grow up in the limelight, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West since always shown signs of embracing her family’s fame in her own unique way. A while ago, Kim had an unforgettable moment when North asked the question every celebrity parent dreads, “Mom, why are we famous?”

Back then in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian used this query as a teachable moment. North, who was just five years old at that time started observing the constant paparazzi presence around them. Kim explained, “To get very technical—my name is Kim Kardashian. And Daddy is Kanye West. And Daddy is a singer, performer, and artiste. Mommy has so many talents I can’t even begin to name them.” Kardashian later confessed on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, “I was obviously a little bit joking. As they get older, we’ll continue to have that conversation and just explain to them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

As per Cosmopolitan, the real twist occurred when North took her newfound understanding of fame to the next level. Kardashian recalled, “The other day I took North to a wedding and she was rolling down the window and going, ‘Kim Kardashian’s in here!’ like, screaming to all the drivers, saying: ‘Hi! I’m North West! Kanye West is my dad!’ And I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ rolling up the window and putting on the child lock.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Kardashian has often discussed the hurdles of raising children in the public eye. During a radio interview, she shared how she initially responded to North’s question. She said, “Oh, okay, okay. I’m going to have to explain this right now. I’m like, ‘We have a TV show.’ And she was like, ‘Oh okay.’ That was the first time she was like, ‘Oh!’” In another interview, she noted, “At home, I’m not known. My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

As per PEOPLE magazine, North’s awareness of her family’s status has been developing, as she has been a regular on her mother’s social media and even made her modeling debut alongside Kardashian and Kris Jenner for Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign. Kardashian’s experience with North echoes similar moments in the Kardashian family. Khloé Kardashian once shared how her nephew Mason had grown aware of their TV show and expressed, “He knows. He doesn’t watch it, but I’ve heard him talk to his friends and say, ‘I’m on a TV show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ I’m like, how does he know that?! Kourtney remarked, “Mason calls [the crew] the filmers. He used to be like, ‘Are the filmers coming? I want to show them my Legos that I’m building.’ Now he’s in a phase where he’s like, ‘I don’t like when the filmers are over.’”

This article was originally published on 07.03.24.