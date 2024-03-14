North West Causes a Stir, Shares 'Unflattering' Photo of Kim Kardashian After She Met Bianca Censori

North West, aged 10, has caused quite a stir by sharing an 'unflattering' photo of her famous mom, Kim Kardashian. The picture surfaced on social media courtesy of a TikTok video on the account shared by Kardashian and her child. In the video, Kardashian was seemingly caught off guard, engaged in conversation while donning a Balenciaga pullover jacket in her glam room, as per The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kim and North / TikTok

The day after dad Kanye West's performance, on Wednesday, North shared a few images of her family on TikTok with Nicki Minaj's Va Va Voom playing in the background. The 43-year-old daughter took numerous photos of herself and her siblings: Psalm, 4, and Chicago, 6. Then, the well-known kid celebrity shared an embarrassing photo of her mother in the last carousel, which garnered the most attention. Kardashian appeared to be in the middle of a conversation, and she had no idea that her photo was being taken. The Kardashians star had applied perfect makeup and kept her hair wrapped up in a ponytail.

Kim Kardashian posted a video of Saint singing "TALKING" while North was on stage last night at the Vultures Listening Experience ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DkV0xWy0Qc — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) March 13, 2024

Before this, Kardashian was seen standing next to Bianca Censori at Kanye West's Vultures 2 album listening party on Tuesday in San Francisco. The two of them were watching the stage as Kanye performed brand-new songs from the album. Three of Kardashian's children with the rapper were also present: North, Chicago, and Psalm.

So what was the thing between Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian huh!

What Game is YE playing pic.twitter.com/3TizSI0TUE — Epic💫 (@Mutunga22534150) March 14, 2024

The latest and most bizarre thing was that Kardashian fans witnessed Kanye's ex-wife conversing with his current spouse, Censori, during the album's listening party for the soon-to-be-released Vultures 2. Page Six added that during Tuesday's listening party in San Francisco, the founder of Skims was spotted standing next to Censori, watching the stage while Kanye performed his new songs.

Since Kanye married the former architect of Yeezy, Censori and Kardashian had not been spotted together in public before. The two women were seen next to each other in the footage, but it didn't seem like they were talking to each other. Kardashian and Censori are said to get along well, according to the media. However, it allegedly took the beauty queen some time to warm up to her ex's new partner. Rumor has claimed that Kardashian is not fond of Censori showing off her bold fashion choices in front of her children.

Censori has also recently gained attention for her bizarre fashion choices. It spans from entirely commando looks in public to skimpy sheer tops and stockings. One instance was when Censori adopted the daring 'no pants' trend at an elegant Milan Fashion Week event, making a bold statement. She looked fierce in a black leather bodysuit that was brilliantly paired with bright pink boots. The all-leather outfit, with its high waist showcasing her curves and a risky bottom look, showed off Censori's twist on the style. Kanye has defended his wife on social media despite the general outrage and worries that he is 'controlling her' by posting their half-naked pictures on Instagram.

