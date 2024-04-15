North West Once Lovingly Called Mom Kim Kardashian And Dad Kanye West Her 'Primary Motivation'

In an older interview with i-D Magazine, North West was asked several questions that prompted comparisons between her and her famous father. The 10-year-old spoke out about the profound influence of her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, on her life. Some of her replies were so famous they were instantly recognizable, and it was obvious she was channeling her father's self-assurance.

North looked adorable with her long braids, the edges of which she had carefully done herself, her black baseball helmet, her baggy sweater, and her big, paint-splattered leggings. North, dressed in a colorful tie-dye sweater of green and yellow and clutching a flaming red balloon, posed expertly for one photo. She also wore a headpiece that seemed like it was fashioned after skeletal fingers at another moment while tossing her hair back and forth in the black and white pictures.

The young lady called herself a fashionista and revealed her favorite item of clothing: a "Michael Jackson jacket" that her mother gave her for Christmas. She said that the fashion show her younger sister Chicago hosted at their house was the nicest one she had ever seen. Her whole existence summed up in three words was "the best ever," which also happened to be the phrase she used to identify herself.

When asked about her favorite track, North named Kanye's Through the Wire. She also described her passion for music as similar to that of her father Ye and told the outlet, "Yeah, I like singing. Performing is my favorite." Her plans include "being a rapper, a basketball player, and making artwork that I sell." On the other hand, she already has several promising company concepts in the works. She told the outlet, "When I'm, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies because everything around here is so expensive. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner."

In a similar vein, Kim took her daughter North to Japan last summer, as was reported by People, and the two have since revealed that the country is one of their favorites. As Kardashian posted many images from the trip on Instagram, she said that North had brought along a friend and her mother for the adventure. She added the caption, "Japan is our happy place 🇯🇵♥️". North was seen with very long pink braids, similar to the ones Kardashian had while jumping rope in an entertaining TikTok video. A friend of North's was shown in one of the photos assisting her with the braids as the two travel around Japan.

In yet another photo, North and her mother pose with their pals in front of an immersive art display in Tokyo. North was seen wearing a traditional light blue kimono. A picture of Kardashian and North in front of two life-size Hello Kitty dolls was also posted online. North beamed as she and her mother dressed like their dolls by donning enormous bows on top of their heads.

