North West Applauds Mom Kim Kardashian’s Acting Skills in Ahs: “Couldn’t Even Believe It Was Her”

During the most recent episode of The Kardashians' Hulu program, North West offered her thoughts on how her mom, Kim Kardashian performed. Kim and North were seen enjoying a night in with friends and family at Scott Disick's home, where they watched the September debut of the FX anthology series AHS: Delicate.

Kim played the part of Siobhan Corbyn, the publicist and closest friend of Anna (Emma Roberts), in the series.

As per Radar Online, Kim confessed during the episode, "I'm definitely nervous because I put the time and the energy in to do something different that was outside of my comfort zone. I don't know, I feel like it could go really bad and embarrassing for everyone if I suck, I just hope people like it." Khloe Kardashian was quite effusive during the watching party as she told her, "Kim, you're doing so great!" As for Kim's acting, her oldest daughter North had nothing but praise for her mom, "I couldn't even believe it was her. She was so good."

Put Kim in a blockbuster comedy right NOW! This bitch is funny. #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/7xCa1SJhNY — Mutha Goose (@MissBeaubeirdra) May 29, 2024

But Saint, Kim's 8-year-old son, has already come clean about his distaste for the scary makeup that Kim's character wore on the TV show. Kris Jenner, on the other hand, went on to praise her daughter, "I'm really proud of you, really really good. You should be really proud of yourself, too." She also told the viewers, "Kim has actually taken on more than I ever thought she would do this year. She has more energy than anybody I've ever met in my life, more ambition, drive, more creativity, and every year that goes by, she just seems to have more impressive goals, and she meets every single one of them. It's wild."

Watching American Horror Story Delicate & really surprised just how good Kim Kardashian is. Definitely a surprise to me 🤣 — Lynne@mfc (@lynneb20) June 1, 2024

The highly-anticipated premiere of the show gave viewers their first look at Kardashian's acting abilities, and many think the reality star nailed it. One fan wrote on X, "I love that they put @KimKardashian and her families raw reactions of the #AHSdelicate premiere at home on Scott's couch in pjs....she really should stay in her actress era cause she did great." Another user had some great things to say about Kim's acting, "Kim really ATE the role of Siobhan Corbyn! Ryan Murphy really wrote the perfect role for her and it was very entertaining. I cant wait to see whats more to come in her acting world. Give her flowers!"

One more user wrote, "After watching the finale of #AHSDelicate Part 2, I have to say that it is one of the worst seasons of American Horror Story (the other ones are Cult and Freak Show). The slow burn build-up doesn't pay off in the rushed finale," however, the fan highlighted how Kim 'outshines' Emma.

Reportedly, Kim, who aspires to be a lawyer, is also set to star in a courtroom drama that Ryan Murphy is working on. In December, Kim and Murphy announced that she would be playing the part of a very successful divorce lawyer in Los Angeles. This lawyer also happens to be the owner of an all-female legal office.