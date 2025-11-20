North Carolina Man Heads Out for His Favorite Soda, Returns With Over $100,000 Win

Albert Clinton Jr., a North Carolina man, had the most miraculous start to the holiday season ever. When he went to get his specific choice of soda, he never imagined it would become one of the best decisions he ever made. “It was an unreal feeling,” that’s all Clinton could say at that moment, after winning a lottery jackpot out of nowhere.

It all started when Albert, who is a resident of Gastonia, North Carolina, went out to buy a special beverage: a can of Shirley Temple 7-Up. The moment he grabbed the can at the S’Mart on Bessemer City Road along with a Fast Play game, he didn’t know he was about to hit a jackpot. However, since he also grabbed a Bingo Bucks ticket, which cost $2, he won 20% of the progressive prize. Ultimately, the man, who went out only to get a 7-Up can, returned home with total winnings of $114,614.

According to statistics provided by the lottery, only 1 in 320,000 could win the 20% of the Bingo Bucks jackpot, which is the game’s top prize. Needless to say, Clinton turned out to be the luckiest one that night.

Albert Clinton Jr. of Gastonia purchased a $2 Bingo Bucks Fast Play ticket from S’Mart on Bessemer City Road and won a $114,614 jackpot! “It was an unreal feeling,” Clinton said. He plans to use his winnings to pay bills and have a good Christmas with his family.… pic.twitter.com/dRfHmUwcgr — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) November 13, 2025

On November 13, Clinton went to the North Carolina lottery headquarters to collect about $82,236, which was his total win after deductions. According to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery, mandatory federal and state tax withholdings were deducted from the initial prize money.

“It was an unreal feeling,” Albert told the lottery officials, as the jackpot came at a perfect time – right before the holidays. The North Carolina man is now looking forward to “having a good Christmas with his family.”

Ultimately, it was Clinton’s love for the Shirley Temple 7-Up that pushed him towards the big win right before the holidays. This special beverage is a limited edition drink made from a lemon-lime soda mix with grenadine. This non-alcoholic treat tastes similar to the regular 7-Up with a sweet twist. In addition, as the name suggests, the beverage also resembles the classic Shirley Temple – the mocktail, of course, not to be mixed up with the Hollywood legend.

7-Up is bringing the holiday spirit with a new SHIRLEY TEMPLE soda that coming for the holidays! This is a pomegranate and cherry flavored soda that could be used for a lot of Christmastime drink options… or by itself. Are you looking forward to this one? pic.twitter.com/3yRHto2AYi — Snackolator (@snackolator) September 24, 2024

However, if you think his win was big, wait till you hear about some of the jackpots grabbed by the luckiest people in the last few years across the United States. According to Associated Press, the biggest win since 2016 stands at $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The ticket was sold at a gas station in Los Angeles in November 2022.