Norm Eisen Claims Jared Kushner Has Taken A Ticket To “World Series of Corruption”

Norm Eisen, an ethics lawyer, blamed Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, for corruption during his discussion on MSNBC. He claimed Kushner has “taken a ticket to the World Series of corruption,” as reported by Raw Story.

This claim comes as Kushner has been accused of soliciting funds by The New York Times. According to the report, Kushner has worked with investors to raise $5 billion or more for his investment firm, Affinity Partners.

To support these efforts, Affinity Partners has held talks with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The fund is led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and it invests the proceeds from the country’s oil reserves.

NEW: Jared Kushner, one of the U.S. government’s chief negotiators in the Middle East, is working to raise $5B for his private equity firm from governments in the region, the New York Times reports. His team has already met with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which… pic.twitter.com/BGQSAb3eqK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 14, 2026

Eisen, who previously worked with Barack Obama, discussed Kushner on an MSNBC panel.

He asserted, “The guy has gotten billions of dollars in interests in the region, from Saudi, from U.A.E., from Qatar, now he wants 5 billion more while he’s the envoy for the United States, that won’t wash.”

As RawStory noted, Eisen claimed he did not even allow Obama to finance the mortgage on his house while he was serving his first term. This was because Obama was in charge of regulating banks, so doing that would be a conflict of interest. Eisen pointed out the contrast with Kushner, saying, “…and now you have somebody who is purporting to represent the United States, engaging on our behalf in the region while conducting this huge business.”

He then revealed he filed a complaint against Kushner with the inspector general through the Democracy Defenders Fund, which Eisen co-founded. It is “a nonpartisan, all-star team of experts dedicated to stopping the assault on democracy and restoring American democracy,” as stated on its website.

Eisen also took to X to post about this, writing, “BREAKING: We @DDFund_filed a complaint demanding investigation into Jared Kushner’s ‘Special Envoy for Peace’ appt”

BREAKING: We @DDFund_ filed a complaint demanding investigation into Jared Kushner’s “Special Envoy for Peace” appt The peacemaker’s firm has BILLIONS in ties to the govts he’s negotiating with Another business deal dressed up as foreign policy pic.twitter.com/88FKUQ8Wnt — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) March 3, 2026

The New York Times also suggested that Affinity had already spent more than three-quarters of the funds it had raised. Apart from this, PIF had also invested $2 billion after the end of Trump’s first term.

According to their report, this deal gives Saudi priority rights to invest in future fundraising projects by Affinity. Much of this information was revealed to The New York Times by five people with knowledge of the deal, as claimed by the publication.