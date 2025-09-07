“Nobody Wants an Ugly Kid” – Millionaire Slammed for Admitting He Paid $67k to Supermodel to Become Egg Donor

A multimillionaire has caused public outrage after claiming that he doesn’t want “ugly” children. Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, who has had 8 children through surrogacy, enraged people on the internet with his recent remarks. Here’s how the man paid a supermodel £50,000 (approximately $67k) to donate her eggs because he wanted attractive children.

Barrie recently appeared as a guest on Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, where he admitted his motive behind paying £50,000 for a supermodel’s eggs. He recalled the exact moment he saw a Miami catwalk model and decided that he wanted her to be an egg donor so he could have a child.

“Initially, her looks. It was her looks completely. I’m absolutely honest about it. Why the hell not?” he admitted in a conversation with Stacey. On the BBC show, he recalled how he came to the decision. “I looked at Scott [his partner] and I went ‘oh f— she is stunning,” the millionaire confessed.

He also shared how he and his partner had “hundreds” of models on their “books” at the time. The show’s host then noted that his reasoning for choosing the model might “infuriate” some people. Barrie then went on to admit that he had already been accused of “just buying a beautiful baby” in the past.

“Most people could do a lot worse than spend one month of their life on drugs to give some embryos for $50,000,” he said while justifying his choice. The host of the show quickly fired back, noting how much of a “slippery slope” his reasoning can be considered as.

Stacey questioned what would happen if everyone started “ just saying, oh, we just want beautiful kids?” The billionaire was quick to reply while saying, “No. I don’t. What do you want me to say? We need ugly ones as well?” He added that he didn’t want to lie about how he truly felt.

“The egg donor, we found on a catwalk… Nobody wants an ugly kid. Sometimes we get them, but we don’t always want them.” This is surrogacy: the complete commodification of women and children, of life itself. pic.twitter.com/yyd4PhymBT — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) September 2, 2025

He backed his reasoning by claiming that “nobody” wanted an ugly child. Barrie elaborated, noting that when people do end up with “ugly children,” they “don’t always want them and we deal with it and carry on.”

Stacey, who was clearly stunned by the millionaire’s remarks, noted that the looks of a child would not really be a “priority” for her. “The idea that it’s got to be stunning. I think that’s what gives people… that’s what rubs them up the wrong way,” she added.

The millionaire quickly negated the line of reasoning by noting that he didn’t care about what people really thought. “Well, I couldn’t really give a flying f— about rubbing anybody up the wrong way,” he added. The 54-year-old shared how in an “honest world,” each individual would want their kids to “have a chance.”

By that criteria, he wouldn’t have been selected. — WeUsandCo (@WeUsandCo_) September 2, 2025

The man’s comments were enough to enrage netizens who rushed to criticize him. “Nobody wants to raise a kid who winds up ugly on the inside either, but here we are,” one shared. Another claimed that the millionaire himself was “demonstrating” how some people are “ugly on the inside.”

A third noted how the whole story was “indescribably awful.” Another added, “It seems like he sees babies as an attractive accessory – and the women providing eggs and wombs are disposable.”