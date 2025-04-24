“Nobody Comes Out Until…”—Jack Schlossberg Throws Unexpected ‘Autism Challenge’ at Cousin RFK Jr.

Jack Schlossberg has issued an unexpected challenge to his cousin, RFK Jr. The 32-year-old, who is the only grandson of John F. Kennedy, has been a vocal critic of his cousin for a long time now. Following Kennedy’s autism comments, he couldn’t help but take a jab at the HHS secretary.

On his Instagram, Schlossberg posted a video on Wednesday, where he can be seen sitting next to an American flag. “Me and you, one-on-one, locked in a room, we hash this out. Nobody comes out until one of us has autism. What do you say?” Jack said, addressing his cousin. He further added in the caption, “NOBODY LEAVES UNTIL SOMEONE’S AUTISTIC.”

Schlossberg’s challenge seems to be a hit back at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent remarks on autism. At a news conference last week, America’s top health official furthered his crusade against artificial food ingredients and vaccine skepticism.

Apart from his stern view against childhood vaccination, something Donald Trump also agrees with, he also blamed environmental toxins as a reason for the “tsunami” of autism diagnoses across the nation.

“The answer is very clear and this is catastrophic for our country. External factors, environmental exposures, that’s where we’re going to find the answer,” claimed Kennedy.

The Health and Human Services Secretary further added that he would announce a series of studies in the next few weeks to determine “precisely what the environmental toxins are” that could be contributing to the rising cases of autism.

He had already launched a probe to find the cause of the spectrum disorder. This new research initiative is already receiving much backlash as Kennedy refrained from including major organizations like the Autism Society of America in the discussion. RFK Jr. promised, “We will have some answers by September.”

However, most of Kennedy’s theories have already been debunked by years of research. Health experts now have mixed feelings about his speech from last week. Dr. Richard Frye, a leading autism expert from Arizona, said that few of his claims were “spot on,” including that common drugs like acetaminophen and antibiotics should be investigated.

However, his blaming of “ultrasound” as a reason for the autism spike is “misguided,” with no solid evidence backing his theory. “It is unfortunate that he concentrates on the wrong things, as it will slow down the emerging science and make things controversial,” Dr Frye remarked while speaking with the Daily Mail.

Just another stunt. Using JFK for their own agenda. . @RobertKennedyJr uses JFK’s death to advance his career. Defiling JFK like one of his rare dead animals Sad, scary but no one can change what JFK means to America, though they’re trying. pic.twitter.com/cykSbbIhIo — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) April 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Jack Schlossberg‘s criticism of his cousin goes beyond the comments about autism. When RFK Jr. launched his 2024 presidential campaign, the political correspondent accused him of “trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame.”

Schlossberg also accused Kennedy of “spewing lies” that the CIA was involved in John F. Kennedy’s assassination. His unhinged videos, often taking jabs at his cousin or his actress wife Cheryl Hines, have also subjected him to brutal criticism. According to insiders, the Kennedy family refuses to “take blame or responsibility” for Jack. They have reportedly said that the only grandson of JFK is “more Schlossberg than Kennedy.”