Nobel Peace Prize Winner Feared Trump Officials Might ‘Blow Up Her Ship’ While Traveling to Accept Award, Insider Claims

Donald Trump was unable to secure a Nobel Peace Prize of his own, but reportedly helped somebody make a journey to get theirs. Maria Corina Machado allegedly made a request to the White House that was compiled, thanks to the president.

A source close to the Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner revealed how she made a treacherous journey to collect her award and how Trump might have contributed.

Trump went to significant lengths to rally support, attempting to get nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. In doing so, he seemed to miss how counterintuitive it is to shamelessly campaign for an award intended for noble achievements.

After the humiliating effort, he was unsurprisingly snubbed. A source close to Maria Corina Machado shared how the American President might have just done the noble thing by assisting in her journey to Oslo.

Machado, who won the prestigious award, was prohibited from leaving Venezuela by the country’s President Nicolás Maduro. She was left with no choice but to tread the treacherous waters and sail to Oslo to collect the award.

This is when Trump’s cooperation reportedly came in. A source who spoke to the Wall Street Journal revealed that Machado reached out to the American President, requesting not to “blow up” her ship.

You see, to get to Oslo, Machado would be required to sail through 10 military checkpoints. A major concern throughout the journey was making it past the U.S. military checkpoints in light of the recent ship strikes.

This concern was only fortified given the Trump administration’s track record of blowing up Venezuelan ships. The move has been widely scrutinized by legal experts, with many calling the repeated strikes a war crime.

The Trump administration stayed firm on its decision, alleging that the ships carried drugs. “We coordinated that she was going to leave by a specific area so that they would not blow up the boat,” a source told The Wall Street Journal.

The 2025 peace laureate Maria Corina Machado arrived safely in Oslo, Norway in the early morning of 11 December. It was the first time in two years that she was able to embrace her daughter Ana (depicted in the first image) and the rest of her family.

It is still unclear how actively the White House partook in the plan, but another source claimed that officials were “aware” of it. As a part of her journey, the Nobel Prize winner sailed from the Caribbean Sea to Curacao.

Over 80 people have lost their lives in attacks carried out by the U.S. army in the last three months. Machado even disguised herself with the help of a wig to safely make the journey without being detected.

She made the high-risk journey in a wooden Skipper boat, which carried her to Curacao. According to a report by RadarOnline, two F-18 fighter jets were dispatched by the U.S., which hovered over the Gulf of Venezuela as Machado’s boat made its journey.