Noah Cyrus Reveals Why She Hated 'Hannah Montana' and Sister Miley Cyrus' Fame as a Child

Noah Cyrus recalled the time she used to loathe Hannah Montana and the fame it brought her sister Miley Cyrus. Although Noah hated the phase, she claimed to only hate the show because of the experience and not her beloved sister, as reported by The Things.

Noah admitted that she didn't enjoy growing up in the spotlight as much as it appeared to be. The All Falls Down singer opened up about her experience of being in the limelight from quite a young age. The singer narrated the time back when she made her debut in the entertainment industry via Hannah Montana.

Fans deeply appreciated the show, starring Miley and her Father Billy Ray Cyrus along with a gifted cast, for its quick wit and classic humor. The show will always remain special to the generation that grew up along with Miley because of how much it resonated with teens and children back in the day. However, for Noah, it appears she had a polar opposite opinion and view.

The 23-year-old singer appeared for a total of seven episodes portraying the respective characters of a 'little girl' followed by a 'girl with ice cream'. After being exposed to fame at that age, she personally preferred to step back from the limelight and since has carved out her own path.

In an interview with Paper Mag on October 29, 2019, the singer talked about what inspired her song F***YouNoah. The singer emphasized that because she was part of such a famous family, it was difficult growing up and having a "normal childhood" or even existing as a teenager for that matter. She noted the time when she was "scrutinized by media" ever since she was anything but a child.

At the age of just 6 years old, Noah was put through quite a ringer. According to reports, she was often asked to offer her opinions with regard to Miley's successful career. Following this she'd appear alongside her family during red carpet events. The aftermath of that particular show however got extreme after she had to face trolls who'd constantly body shame her and offer emotionally damaging comments on the same. "People pinpointing what you're afraid of about makes you hate yourself," said Noah with respect to recalling the damage from the said show.

These uncouth comments only affected her in the most negative manner possible. Noah mentioned that the pictures posted online of her as a child were taken without her personal consent because of the Cyrus family. However, she never hated her sister or the rest of her family for it. But instead, she highlights the primary reason for hate - the fact that she began hating her body. However, now, the two sisters often appear on each other's Instagram as they spend quality time together.

