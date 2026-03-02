Nine Cops Enter Innocent Man’s Home and Fatally Shoot Him Over Stolen Weed Eater — Now They Walk Free Without Consequences

Douglas Harless, 63, was shot and killed inside his house during a dispute involving a stolen weed eater. According to Atlanta Black Star, nine police officers busted into his Kentucky residence while he was asleep, while they were trying to recover a weed eater that was stolen from Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield’s home. However, the cops’ incompetence was clear when they learned that they shot the wrong man.

The incident unfolded back on December 23, 2024. Harless, who fell victim to the cops’ incompetence, had no criminal record. However, when he heard people breaking into his home, he grabbed a 9mm pistol to prepare himself for what was to come.

Family Sues Over Police Killing of Doug Harless The family of 63-year-old Douglas Harless, who was shot and killed during a police raid last December, has filed a lawsuit in Laurel Circuit Court. The complaint names the London Police Department, several officers, and the City… pic.twitter.com/B7kIcFOltD — Crime With Bobby (@CrimeWithBobby) September 10, 2025

After he was shot by the officers, London police claimed that the nine cops feared for their lives as Harless pointed his gun at them. A wrongful death lawsuit was later filed by his family. The complaint clearly stated that it was the other way around. Douglas was the one who feared for his life because he woke up to armed intruders breaking into his home. The lawsuit emphasized Kentucky’s strong stand-your-ground laws.

However, last week, a grand jury refused to indict the police officers involved in the incident. The 193-page complaint filed by Thomas Law Offices details the incident, especially what led to the shooting. It also includes that the initial police report says that a man named Hobert Buttery admitted to stealing the weed eater that led to the incident.

Buttery once worked for Charles Hensley, the nephew of the local judge. After suspicions arose, police detained Buttery. Later, he admitted to stealing the weed eater, admitting that he exchanged it for drugs from a man named James Steele. The man did not provide an exact address but mentioned the street where Steele lived, 489 Vanzant Road, which was not far from Douglas’s house.

The lawsuit states, “At the time of the events alleged in this Complaint, ‘511 Vanzant Road’ was clearly visible on the outside of Mr. Harless’ home. Despite these clear markings, London Police Officers attempted to execute a search warrant in the middle of the night on 511 Vanzant Road, the wrong home.”

London Mayor Tracie Handley has sent a formal letter to Kentucky State Police demanding answers in the officer-involved shooting death of Douglas Harless. In the letter, Handley stresses the community’s growing mistrust, the Harless family’s ongoing pain, and the need for… pic.twitter.com/kzkEbPJKG5 — Crime With Bobby (@CrimeWithBobby) September 9, 2025

The lawsuit, which also includes Harless’ daughters, Nicki Lawson and Mona Alsip as plaintiffs stated, “Mr. Harless reasonably feared imminent peril of death or great bodily harm by those who appeared to be breaking into his home in the middle of the night.”

“Just seconds after banging on Mr. Harless’ door, one or more of the Police Officer Defendants breached the door of Mr. Harless’ home. Seconds later, one or more Police Officer Defendants shot and killed Mr. Harless.”

After the officers involved were cleared by a Laurel County grand jury on February 20, local residents began protesting. Amid the chaos, Mayor Weddle stated that the city will now conduct an “administrative review of the shooting” to investigate if any departmental policies were violated.