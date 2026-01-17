Nikki Glaser’s Plastic Surgery Transformation Will Stun You — and She’s Not Hiding It

When you are a public figure, maintaining your beauty and youth becomes essential. However, lately, there has been a surge in celebrities getting dramatic transformations that even make them unrecognizable at times. When we think about the big names who have had quite a transformation in recent years, Nikki Glasser‘s name sure comes to mind.

While the comedian and actress did not really opt for an unnatural look like many of her contemporaries, she made some massive changes. A closer look at her old photos shows that Glaser didn’t always look like how she does these days. While aging definitely played a role, the Golden Globes host still had a very different nose and lips back in the early 2000s. Her lashes, brows, and hair were also different, although that could be attributed to the changes in her personal style over the years.

However, unlike many other celebs, Nikki Glaser has always been honest about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone, and she should be recognized for how naturally she embraced the changes. In March 2025, during her appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon told her that she looked good. After thanking him, Glaser revealed her plans for future plastic surgery. “Wait till the facelift,” she wittingly said.

“That’s coming. August 2026. I’m gonna do it. I have no problem with that,” said Glaser, adding that it would be “a wise investment.” The Trainwreck star did not gatekeep her strategy as well. “You’ve got to do it subtly, so they go, ‘What’s she doing?’ And you can just go, ‘Just meditating more. I’m doing the type of meditation that removes your eyelid skin,” she quipped.

“That’s what they say, ‘I’m drinking more water. I’m just working on my gut health, so my brow has been lowered two inches,” added Glaser. It’s hard to conclude whether she was just joking, given how naturally she got some work done on her face. Yes, she does not look the same as she looked in her early years in the entertainment world, but her transformation has not been as dramatic as many other celebrities.