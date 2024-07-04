Nikki Glaser's Parents Apologize For Their 'Gross' Reaction to Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce Video

Comedian Nikki Glaser's parents Julie and Edward recently shared their 'gross' reaction to a viral video of actress Julia Roberts and NFL star Travis Kelce from Taylor Swift's Eras concert. In an Instagram Story posted on July 1, Julie commented, "She's so gross," as she watched a clip of Travis and Julia speaking inside the VIP tent. Nikki then said, "Isn't that a little much?" to Julie's comment. Julie joked that it appeared as though the Pretty Woman actress was "itching" the Kansas City Chief tight end, pointing out the "weird" position of her hand on his chest. However, the elderly couple received backlash from fans and decided to retract their words, "Probably should have said something different than the word 'gross,'" Julie shared on Nikki's Instagram Story on July 2. "It's a weird word, too. It's not a nice word. I didn't realize," EOnline reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Glaser (@nikkiglaser)

"So, I'm issuing an apology right now for using the word 'gross,'" she continued, though still contending that Julia's interaction with Travis was "really weird." Nikki's mother added, "I meant to say just 'weird,' not 'gross and weird.' Nix the gross." "They didn't get my quote," Edward chimed, as per EW. "Where I said, 'She's used to people acquiescing to whatever she wants. And then later I said, 'I'll acquiesce to whatever she wants.'" Nevertheless, the elderly couple said that they would not scratch Kelce's chest the way Roberts seemed to have done. Julie added, "Julia Roberts, she's a good actress. But a terrible flirt." Nikki captioned it, "My parents finding out their innocuous comments from my IG story got picked up by the press."

Julia Roberts is as gagged as the rest of us that he’s shown up and for 1989 no less 🤭#DublinTSTheErasTour🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/T2NgQHwhER — Sara🦋 (@sgjamesss) June 30, 2024

As per Page Six, Roberts, Stevie Nicks, and other celebs were present during Swift's Sunday concert in Ireland. After attending colleague Clyde Edwards-Hilaire's wedding in California, Kelce hurried to the show, reportedly to surprise his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Roberts was captured getting "handsy" with the Kansas City Chiefs player when they were conversing in the VIP area.

Fans too expressed their views on the awkward situation, “The chest scratch is an odd choice,” one fan wrote. Others, however, defended the Notting Hill actress, with one user asking, “Why are people being weird about this? Some people are just touchy like that, she’s also old enough to be his mom.” Roberts has previously praised Swift on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during the live show she confessed to the audience that her Spotify Wrapped was an “embarrassing” ode to the Lovers hitmaker. “It was not the cool, ‘Oh, let me share this with all my friends,'” she expressed candidly in December 2023. “It was like, ‘I figured as much.'”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by John Medina

She also reminisced about joining Swift onstage during a 2015 concert. She shared that she was “very nervous.” Roberts revealed, “I said, ‘Well, can I get a Taylor Swift T-shirt to wear if I go onstage?’ Because I was wearing an outfit that I had just worn two days before on the ‘Ellen [DeGeneres] Show.’ I didn’t want people to be like, ‘Does she ever change?’”