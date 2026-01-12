Nikki Glaser Throws Not-So-Subtle Shade at Donald Trump at Golden Globes 2026

Nikki Glaser threw a jab at Donald Trump at the Golden Globes. Although the popular comedian did not name the POTUS, she shaded him by mentioning CBS. The network faced severe backlash last year for canceling a 60 Minutes episode about the notorious El Salvador prison, which was linked to Trump’s immigration crackdown.

She delivered a witty shade towards the network, saying, “And the award for Most Editing goes to: CBS News!” Glaser continued, “Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see B.S. news.” Last month, the network canceled a streaming of 60 Minutes, which was much anticipated.

Nikki Glaser calls out CBS News at the #GoldenGlobes, also being broadcast on CBS “And the award for Most Editing goes to: CBS News! Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see B.S. news” See the full winners list: https://t.co/u8RneFXtd7 pic.twitter.com/8JBQ7DfxhF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2026

Sharyn Alfonsi, who helped put together the whole story, told the New York Times, “Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices. It is factually correct. In my view, pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision; it is a political one.”

The move came from Bari Weiss, the editor-in-chief, reportedly due to peer pressure from the Trump administration over the streaming of the episode. While Nikki Glaser might just have mentioned CBS, it is not the only network that has been affected by the administration’s rampant censorship of such programs.

In particular, Donald Trump has been shamelessly attacking those who don’t support his administration. Glaser’s jab could have referred to his handling of Stephen Colbert, whose The Late Show will end in May 2026, as CBS didn’t renew his contract.

Here is Sharyn Alfonsi’s email to her ‘60 Minutes’ colleagues in full: pic.twitter.com/ilGoSROQEs — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) December 22, 2025

The network later clarified, “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in the late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

However, CBS‘s explanation was not enough for viewers who pointed out that his show had been one of CBS’s most consistent performers for years. Many fans believe that the decision was taken after Colbert called out Paramount, which is CBS’s parent company. He criticized the network for settling a multi-million dollar lawsuit with Donald Trump, after the POTUS was unhappy with how the network edited one of Kamala Harris’ 2024 interviews.

While Donald Trump mostly likes to take credit for such misfortunes of others, surprisingly, he refused to take any responsibility for Colbert’s firing. “Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true,” the Republican POTUS wrote on Truth Social.

“The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!” he added.