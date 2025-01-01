Nikki Glaser stepped into Hollywood history right after the Globes declared her to be this year’s host for the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony. She is the first ever to solo-host this grand event. Now, she has drawn much attention regarding one of her decisions on cosmetic procedures. To focus on her ‘golden’ opportunity, she has postponed the surgery that she has been planning to get. For the actress and comedian, successfully hosting the 82nd Golden Globes on January 5 is a top priority now.

During an interview with CBS Mornings on December 29, Glaser shared how she quickly postponed her surgery plans right after getting the gig. “For January 2025, I was going to possibly have, like, a brow lift or some kind of really invasive surgery that I’ve been, you know, looking into getting,” Glaser candidly confessed during the broadcast. She was solely focusing on that when a call from an agent changed the scenario completely.

“When it’s two [agents calling], you know it’s good news because when it’s bad news, they just make one person do it ’cause no one wants to do that,” Glaser joked. “They’re like, ‘So, this operation, is there any way you could push it ’til maybe the second week of January?’”

Back in August, CBS and the Golden Globes officially announced Glaser as the host of the 82nd annual ceremony. “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes,” Glaser said in a statement. “It’s one of my favorite nights of television, and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage).”

Talking more about the opportunity, Galser joked, “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so).”

Best known for her raw and fearless stand-up specials and her show-stealing performance on Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady earlier this year, Glaser will not be looking to “annihilate” anyone. Of course, her roasting skills are legendary, but the Globes might need a different approach.

“People didn’t sign up to be roasted,” Glaser said in a statement earlier. “It’s Hollywood making fun of itself, but I want to walk that delicate line—call out some things, point out hypocrisies, make smart jokes but not ruin anyone’s night.”

Glaser, who calls this the “Everest” of her career, is totally aware of the surreality of the moment. “It’ll be the first time I see a lot of these famous people,” she said with excitement. “Meeting Jennifer Aniston has been a dream of my life since sixth grade. Being in the same room will be ‘Whoa.’”

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, the first major event of the awards season, will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The ceremony airs live on January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.