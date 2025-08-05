Nikki Bella’s WWE Injury Leaves Her Fake B-ob ‘Stuck in Her Ribs’ — “It’s Hard to Laugh or Cough”

WWE star Nikki Bella is facing the aftermath of plastic surgery gone wrong. Since her debut almost two decades ago, she has continued to dominate the ring. However, fate wasn’t quite on her side on July 28. During the Monday Night Raw match, she was elbowed by her opponent, Piper Niven, 34. Although Bella ultimately won the tag-team match, she was left in agonizing pain following a brutal breast implant injury.

During the recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, her twin, Brie Bella, asked her if her implant was okay after being elbowed by Niven. “I think it’s stuck in your ribs,” Brie commented. Initially, Niki laughed, but then she explained, “I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my t-t looked at.”

She added, “I was just telling Brie, like, having conversations with my shirt off, and I’m thinking in my head, like, ‘I didn’t think I’d be here today, on my day off in New York City, getting my b–bs looked at, knowing that my implant has moved.”

Although she reassured the podcast listeners that it would be “fixed one day,” Nikki also noted that following the injury, “it’s been hard to laugh and cough.”

“I told the doctor, I go, newly divorced, so the minute the boots are hung up, I’m going to come back to you and we’re going to make these girls look real good, because these girls are going to get some action in the future and that can’t look like that.’

When her sister asked if things were going to be okay, the WWE star added, “I’ll know later. I don’t know yet if it exploded or not. It still seems intact. It’s swollen, it hurts, but I think it might be fine.”

“I can’t believe I’m loudly talking about this, but hey, it’s 2025, whatever. Send well wishes to my fake b–b, thank you,” Nikki added.

It’s only been a few months since the Total Bellas alum returned to the ring, following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. In September 2024, she filed for divorce from the Dancing With the Stars pro. She had already accused him of domestic violence by that time.

Although the criminal charges were ultimately declined by Napa County prosecutors, Artem claimed to have lost more than $100,000 in the process. He also claimed that Nikki filed “false allegations” against him.