Former White House Communications Director Nicolle Wallace has said that Donald Trump is sensitive to criticism from those who are more famous than him. Trump is widely known in the field of politics and business. And, there are a few that outrank him in terms of fame, and fewer who take the time to criticize him, including late-night talk show hosts.

“Toddler Donald Trump Is ‘Very Sensitive’ About What People ‘Who Are More Famous Than Him Say,’ Claims Nicolle Wallace” – OK Magazine #SmartNews https://t.co/DSXQ68RALD — Republicans For Better Government (@rep4bettergovt) March 16, 2026

Whether it is Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, or Seth Meyers, talk show hosts have been criticizing Trump’s administration since his first presidential run in 2016.

When speaking with Meyers, Nicolle Wallace pointed out that Donald Trump might actually listen to the comments that Meyers himself and actors like Robert De Niro make about him. She said, “I think Donald Trump listens to Robert De Niro. I think he listens to you. I think he’s still very, very sensitive about what men and women who are more famous than him say.”

Late-night talk show hosts have often chosen to use the monologue segment of their shows to criticize Donald Trump and the actions of his administration. This has put several incidents from the past year in focus, specifically the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. While Paramount, the parent company, has stated that the show was canceled due to financial reasons, despite it being number one in ratings. Critics have commented that the show cancellation could be Paramount’s way of cosying up to the administration.

EXCLUSIVE: CBS Erasing Departing Stephen Colbert — Network Bosses Removing His Photos Ahead of Show Exit https://t.co/ZndKoHXtcP pic.twitter.com/a7K2Ch4TD0 — Radar Online (@radar_online) March 14, 2026

Experts have analyzed Wallace’s observations against Trump’s behaviors. Johnathan Alpert, the author of Therapy Nation, noted about peer-criticism in elite circles, especially political. He said, “Donald Trump is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and that changes the psychology of how criticism lands. When someone operating at that level of fame is attacked by other high-profile figures, it’s not just a political disagreement — it becomes a clash of cultural status and influence.”

Recently, Robert DeNiro spoke about the President, resorting to calling the Commander-in-Chief an “idiot”. Donald Trump took to Truth Social, saying that he would deport the actor along with the criminals that he has promised to throw out of the country.

Trump’s message to his core base has always been that he is up against the elites of society. This allows his base to view criticisms of him as confirmation that he is in the right. This thought process has allowed Trump to stave off most negative comments from his peers in high society.