Nicole Kidman Revealed Daughter’s Reaction to Her Erotic Movie With Ex Tom Cruise: “Mom, That Was..”

Nicole Kidman cherishes her role as a mom of four. Her journey into motherhood began in 1993 when she and her then-husband Tom Cruise adopted their daughter, Bella. The couple later expanded their family and welcomed their son, Connor. Kidman is also mom to daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her husband Keith Urban. Kidman and Cruise famously teamed up for Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, which hit theaters in 1999. Earlier this year, Kidman revealed her daughter Rose’s reaction to her erotic thriller film with ex-husband Cruise.

Nicole Kidman speaking to Jimmy Fallon. (Image Source: YouTube | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

The Oscar-winning actress, known for keeping her children out of the spotlight, made a rare exception during her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony, earlier this year, when her daughter Rose, attended. While reflecting on her movie Eyes Wide Shut in an interview with The LA Times, she revealed that her teenage daughter had caught a glimpse of some of the explicit scenes in the iconic movie during the event, as reported by People magazine. Kidman said, "At the AFI tribute, they saw the scene where I get stoned. They showed that and I was like, 'Ooooh. Golly. OK.' I sat next to my daughter, Sunday, watching that," as reported by Hello! magazine.

Stanley Kubrick, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman having lunch on the set of Eyes Wide Shut pic.twitter.com/92U1WZZg7d — Stephen Gibbons (@Gibboanxious) November 29, 2024

Sunday's reaction, surprisingly, was rather sweet. The actress shared, "She said, 'Mom, that was good.' And then they showed that scene in Birth. And she said, 'That was really good.' And I watched that scene and thought, 'Wow. That was really good.' And I never do that." She added that watching her own films still felt a bit strange, so it had been a while since she had revisited those scenes. However, she emphasized, "I'm OK celebrating directors because it's their work." She explained, "If you're a director, it's lovely to hear that you're proud of it. So I'm very, very proud of it."

Stanley Kubrick with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman on the set of Eyes Wide Shut (1999) pic.twitter.com/9zFJHdgLRe — Tem Jeito (@TemJeito4) August 6, 2024

During her AFI tribute, after warm messages from her husband Urban and former co-star Reese Witherspoon, Kidman took the stage and delivered a heartfelt speech. In it, she honored the directors she had collaborated with throughout her career, paying homage to the likes of Phillip Noyce, who gave her her breakout role in Dead Calm, and Gus Van Sant, who directed her in To Die For. She also acknowledged Jane Campion, who guided her in Portrait of a Lady, and Stephen Daldry, who helmed The Hours, for which she also earned her first Oscar.

Earlier, while discussing her film A Family Affair, the star also shared how her younger daughters provide honest and supportive feedback. In another interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her projects and how she maintains a sense of balance. She disclosed that she enjoys spontaneity and that she can give her full attention when she is with someone who makes her feel comfortable and free, as per She Knows.