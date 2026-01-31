Nicole Kidman Faces Backlash After Denying Plastic Surgery: “She Cannot Move Her Face”

Nicole Kidman is one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, with decades of experience in the industry. Some of her most famous works include Moulin Rouge!, The Peacemaker, Lion, and Big Little Lies, to name a few. She’s also entered the world of DC, playing Aquaman’s mother, Queen Atlanna.

Apart from her brilliant acting skills, Kidman is renowned for her beauty within the entertainment industry. The actress has often denied speculations about getting any kind of cosmetic surgery done over the years. At 58 years old she’s still considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood – with or without cosmetic surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Recently, fans claimed to notice signs of plastic surgery when she appeared at the Paris Fashion Week. And they are not exactly thrilled about her denial. It looks like Kidman has joined the growing list of celebrities being criticized for denying plastic surgery.

In 2008, Kidman revealed that she did not undergo any form of plastic surgery and was “completely natural.” In 2011, she admitted to getting Botox done but reportedly stopped after being unhappy with the results.

Through the years, many plastic surgery experts online have shared signs of cosmetic enhancements such as a face lift or fillers. Some claim she’s smoothen out her ‘crow’s feet’ on her forehead. This area is essentially between the top of the forehead and the space between the eyebrows.

Others pointed out that she probably had laser resurfacing done for her complexion to be brighter and firm. This also enables the skin to have a stronger protection barrier against harmful UV rays. However, Kidman has claimed that she only uses sunscreen when stepping outside.

To date, Kidman continues to deny claims about getting work done on her face. Her fans no longer appear convinced by her denials.

“To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don’t smoke. I take care of myself. And I’m very proud to say that.”

Nicola Kidman.

I guess Nicola forgot to put sunscreen on her hands. pic.twitter.com/encgsh8toH — That 1 (@ihtiandrs12) January 27, 2026

One eagle-eyed fan posted a photo of Kidman on the social media platform X, comparing her smooth face to the wrinkles on her hands. The zoomed-in picture featured Kidman seemingly blowing a kiss to fans gathered on the red carpet.

In the photograph, Kidman’s face appeared without a single wrinkle or fine line which is contrary to the skin a woman her age would usually have. Her hands, however, matched her age. And that’s because of the wrinkles on them.

Many netizens slammed Kidman in the comment section of the post on X, expressing outrage. Some shared comparison pictures followed by memes. A first one said, “She cannot move her face. She has injectables.” A second one sarcastically asked, “Completely natural?”

Paleeeese! pic.twitter.com/wBGglxKr2C — Hold On To That Feeling (@HoldF19213) January 27, 2026

A third one pointed out, “The hands always tell.” A fourth one jokingly stated, “Did she actually say this? There is being discreet, and then there is lying. I think this might be lying.”

A fifth one urged Kidman to be honest and said, “She’s beautiful. She should either be honest or not answer questions about it.” A final one asked, “Celebrities really think we believe their lies?”

Kidman is not the only celebrity accused of denying plastic surgery. She’s joined by Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez, to name a few. The actress has not yet commented on the plastic surgery denial backlash since her recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week.