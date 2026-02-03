Rap goddess Nicki Minaj has always been transparent about disliking her stage name, even though it’s a huge part of her superstar brand. Minaj was born as Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, before it was changed to the one by which we all know her today. So why live with a name you hate for 18 years?

Minaj performed as Nicki Miraj before she signed a record deal with Dirty Money Entertainment. According to a 2012 interview with The Guardian, a producer had reportedly forced the name change, but eventually convinced her. The Super Bass rapper recalled saying, “The guy wanted my name to be ‘Minaj’ and I fought him tooth and nail.”

Nicki Minaj’s real name is Onika Tanya Maraj. A man she signed one of her early production deals with insisted that she change her last name to “Minaj.” At first, Nicki fought against it, but eventually, she was convinced. pic.twitter.com/iA6q2iwPIf — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 15, 2021

Minaj explained that she can’t stand it when close friends and family address her by her stage name. She said, “To me, I’m not Nicki Minaj when I’m with them.” She also highlighted a rule that she hoped those close to her would follow. Minaj said, “Whatever you were calling me four years [before 2012] is what you should be calling me now.”

Minaj further explained that ‘Minaj’ had an energy that nobody wanted to mess with. More specifically, she said, “It’s like one big theatre piece, it’s a show.” Well, apart from the occasional feuds over the years with other artists like Miley Cyrus, no one really messes with her.

It appears that Minaj’s stage name has become even more prominent than before, especially after she supported President Donald Trump. Her support for Trump triggered severe backlash and cost her a part of her fandom. Some continue to stand by Minaj. But the majority of her fanbase built over the years has reportedly reached an all-time low.

Grammys host Trevor Noah shades Nicki Minaj: “she’s not here tonight, she’s still at the White House with Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/FoPwlBgnSM — FOREIGN (@SPICE2K) February 2, 2026

Recently, she was trolled by Trevor Noah at the Grammys for possibly the same reason some of her now-ex-fans left her fandom. Minaj hasn’t missed the award show unless for a genuine reason. This time, Noah ensured that the nominees, the audience, and the fans watching online got a gist of why she didn’t attend the prestigious award ceremony.

Noah took careful note of Minaj’s absence and jokingly mentioned that she was away to discuss “very important issues” with Trump at the White House. Almost immediately, netizens flooded social media platforms with mixed reactions about his comment.

Some defended the rapper and urged Noah and other haters to back off. Others mocked Minaj for missing the Grammys for Trump. The rapper responded with a post on X, accusing him of being gay in a post that critics called homophobic.

Nicki Minaj just threw her full support behind Trump: “I am probably the President’s #1 fan. And that’s not going to change. The hate does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him MORE. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. God is… pic.twitter.com/UOQCPNtPfA — NancyH (@NancyH_60) January 29, 2026

Minaj has often found herself in the hot seat for her bold ensembles and occasional diss tracks. Moreover, Minaj still lives with the burden of trying to separate ‘Minaj’ from ‘Onika.’ This branding burden is something netizens have also pointed out, even with new artists.

Despite the scrutiny, Minaj declared that she’s not going to stop supporting Trump. During a recent statement, the rapper referred to herself as possibly the POTUS’s “No. 1 fan.”

She said, “That’s not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say to me does not affect me at all.”