Nick Reiner’s Hotel Room Found in Chilling State on Day of Parents’ Murder

On December 14, Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70, were found dead at their Los Angeles home. It was their daughter, Romy Reiner, who first discovered their bodies. Initial reports claimed that their bodies had multiple stab wounds, and sources close to the pair quickly pointed fingers at their son, Nick Reiner.

Although he was only being questioned initially, a recent report revealed that Nick had been arrested in connection with his parents’ death. Now, TMZ has provided some additional details that are solidifying the accusation against Nick.

According to the outlet, his hotel room was found covered in blood. On the same day, Rob and Michele were discovered with their throats slit. TMZ reports that during the early hours of Sunday morning, Reiner checked into The Pierside. According to eyewitnesses, he appeared “tweaked out” while checking into the Santa Monica hotel at around 4 a.m. that day. This was several hours before his parents’ bodies were discovered in a gruesome state. Witnesses also claimed that there were no visible injuries or signs of blood on Nick when he arrived at the hotel.

Nick had earlier checked in to The Pierside Santa Monica, where staff discovered a shower ‘full of blood’ and a trail leading off of his bed, as well as a window covered up by bedsheets.

According to TMZ, he booked the hotel for a single day only. However, police later found him in Exhibition Park, nearly 20 miles away, and he reportedly did not check out from the hotel. The suspicion against Nick was solidified after housekeeping entered his hotel room.

According to the outlet, hotel staff found the shower “full of blood,” and the bed also soaked in blood. In addition, they also discovered an additional bed sheet over the window. However, the timeline suggests that his bloody hotel room was discovered before his parents were found dead at their home.

Meanwhile Daily Mail reports that Romy Reiner might have asked the police to arrest her brother. The outlet reports that she described Nick as “dangerous,” and even allegedly told authorities that he “should be a suspect.”

