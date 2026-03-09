Nick Reiner Remains in Jail With No Family Contact Ahead of Trial in Parents’ Murder Case

A new update regarding Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old screenwriter who is accused of killing his parents, has emerged. New reports claim that he has not been in contact with his family while awaiting trial in Los Angeles.

Reiner is currently, without bail, being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles County. He earlier pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. Meanwhile, prosecutors allege that he fatally shot his father, Rob Reiner, and his mother, Michele Reiner, whose bodies were discovered inside their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025.

According to the court filings, Nick Reiner formally entered his not-guilty plea during a court appearance on February 23. Undoubtedly, his case has drawn national attention due to the disturbing nature of the allegations and the high-profile investigation that followed the deaths.

In the midst of the case moving forward legally, a source told Us Weekly that Nick Reiner has not heard from family members since his arrest.

“Last I heard, the family has not been in communication with Nick,” the insider claimed. “They just cannot handle that at the moment.”

Wow, the Reiner family hasn’t visited Nick Reiner once since reportedly pulling funds from his legal case. His only visitor has been his public defender. https://t.co/21UBLGZBuO — Zack Peter (@zackpeter) March 5, 2026

According to The Irish Star, the only person who has visited Nick Reiner since he was taken into custody is his defence attorney, Kimberly Greene. Greene gained control over the case earlier this year after attorney Alan Jackson withdrew from representing the screenwriter in January.

The 32-year-old is currently at a restricted mental observation unit inside the Twin Towers Correctional Facility rather than the jail’s general population. Moreover, inmates in this section are monitored every 15 minutes due to concerns about potential self-harm.

It is reported that the conditions inside have always been a subject of controversy. Previously, the Los Angeles jail has faced criticism from lawmakers and prison oversight groups for inmate treatment and facility standards.

In 2023, California state senators shared that the conditions inside the jail are “appalling” after investigators reported that inmates were frequently handcuffed to tables and forced to sleep on floors contaminated with urine. All of this sparked renewed calls for reform at the overcrowded detention centre.

I don’t blame them. He killed their parents. Regardless if he is mentally ill or not, I am sure they still believe he knew what he was doing. — Colleen ❤️🏒💙🇺🇸 (@cwalsh1215) March 5, 2026

“It’s the kind of place you don’t want to spend two minutes in,” the insider told the Daily Mail. “It makes One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest look like a day spa.”

The person also claimed the unit is filled with constant noise and chaos.

“They constantly scream night and day, they don’t shut up. There is no mute button. The noise really gets to you,” the source said.

Back to Nick Reiner, authorities have not released additional details about the motive behind the alleged killings. Also, his defence team has not publicly commented on the latest reports about his family’s lack of contact.