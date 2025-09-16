Nick Cannon, Who Fathered 12 Kids, Now Blames It on ‘Trauma’ – Admits, “I Was Being….”

In the current times, if any public figure could compete with Elon Musk with an unusual number of baby mamas and children, that is none other than Nick Cannon. In a candid interview, the comedian has opened up about his fatherhood journey, which has always been the center of Tinseltown gossip.

Cannon currently has 12 children with six different women, something even Musk couldn’t achieve so far. Mind you, the Tesla owner only has four baby mamas, if we include Ashley St. Clair. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the comedian admitted that fathering so many children was a response to his trauma.

“It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it, because I had the money [and] because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move,” The Masked Singer host confessed without any filter. He added, “Then, obviously, life happens as well, so it wasn’t like ‘Oh, I’m gonna go have 12 kids.’ It was more like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna just live life and have fun and whatever happens happens. I can handle it.'”

Cannon explained that as he grows older, he looks back and reflects on his fatherhood journey with very different emotions. “Being almost 45 now, I could sit back and like, yeah, if I had thought the process through a little bit more and taken time to actually do the inner work.”

“Things might have been a little different in certain scenarios,” Cannon, 45, noted during the morning radio show appearance. Taking reference from his confession, host Charlemagne the God asked Nick Cannon if things would have been different had he had done the “inner work.” In particular, the host was asking him if he would have had 12 kids otherwise.

“I don’t know … because I’ve always said this, every child that I had was made out of love, and there were strong relationships,” Nick responded.

“If I had done the work and the healing after getting divorced, I probably would have taken my time in a lot of other scenarios, and for whatever reason, I thought that was the answer a lot of times, like ‘Oh, I’m gonna figure it out over here.’ Now, you’re leaving trauma every step of the way instead of fixing it from its origin,” the comedian added.

His statement about fatherhood comes after he told PEOPLE in March that for now, he is “pressing hold” on having more kids. “I really don’t know. I’m being honest. I’m having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I’m going to press hold on this 12 for right now,” Cannon said.