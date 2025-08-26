Nicholas Riccio’s Lesser-Known Political Connection Dates Back to When Karoline Leavitt Was Just 8 Years Old

With a three-decade age gap, Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, make an unusual love story. Another unusual thing that many may not know about Riccio is his prior political connection and interest.

Riccio doesm’t have social media presence (that we know of) and barely says anything about their relationship in public. It’s sort of a sacrifice he has made to stay away from the limelight while Karoline gets to shine.

The real estate mogul had a strange connection to politics. Before he became her husband, he met George Bush in 2005 at the Pease International Tradeport. The aim of his meeting was to learn about baseball team ownership from Bush, who had extensive knowledge about it, as per The List.

He was the owner of the Texas Rangers. Riccio spoke to him after the speech, and their five-minute exchange got him inspired. He never went into politics but was influenced and met his now-wife at a political event.

Leavitt is the opposite of her husband; she is in the limelight and as the press secretary, she has made it big in her political career. Before this, she worked as the assistant press secretary for Trump’s first term.

Karoline Leavitt met her now-husband — 32 years age difference — during her 2022 congressional run in New Hampshire.

He supported her campaign. Then supported her life. Say what you want — but this turned into a beautiful relationship. Age gap, campaign trail… it’s real. pic.twitter.com/GIquCcekEc — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) April 12, 2025

She even tried to get into Congress in 2022 and met Trump before her primary elections. She did not aim to win the endorsement but cleverly ensured her opponent did not revive it either.

She lost the general elections, but then she met her husband at his restaurant, holding a campaign event. She says they started as friends but soon fell in love. Looking at Riccio’s background, he could have been a success like JD Vance.

Who Is Karoline Leavitt’s Husband?

All About Nicholas Riccio and His Relationship with the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s wealthy husband made three shocking sacrifices to support her White House dream! pic.twitter.com/wX3dZZByaz — Raymond Ng (@rayngls) July 19, 2025

He has rags-to-riches stories, and growing up, his family struggled to make ends meet. Now he has a millionaire lifestyle but he worked for it. If he had gone into politics, he could have been a success with his compelling story and campaign.

However, he chose to support Leavitt in her political career and took a backseat. Meanwhile, Karoline comes from a different background; her parents owned two businesses, and she gained experience working there.