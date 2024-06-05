NFL Player Aaron Rodgers Posted This Photo After Seemingly Snubbing Donald Trump At UFC 302

Although Aaron Rodgers seemingly snubbed former president Donald Trump during the UFC 302, later he posted a "priceless" photograph of himself on social media shaking hands with Trump. On Saturday, May 1, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey, the Republican front-runner made his first-ever public appearance after being declared a convicted felon in the historic Hush Money trial.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Stier

The 77-year-old politician was among the big names at the Prudential Center for Islam Makhachev's lightweight title clash against Dustin Poirier, including Rodgers. As per Fox News, a video on X, formerly Twitter went viral where Trump passed by Rodgers who sat in his seat without exchanging pleasantries and looked straight ahead with UFC President Dana White.

In the footage, many fans of the convicted felon Trump stood up to show their love and support for him, however, Rodgers remained seated in his chair with former Green Bay Packers teammate Mercedes Lewis. The football quarterback received a backlash from Trump supporters who called him out for not greeting the 2024 presidential hopeful.

But, on Sunday, he silenced the noises by posting a snap with Trump on his Instagram Stories. The picture showed Trump smiling at Rodgers while shaking hands between the fights. He captioned it, "Pic with President Trump," adding "Priceless" with hashtag #handshake.

Rodgers has been a vocal supporter of Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections in the United States. The 40-year-old also revealed he intended to be his running mate. He told Entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan, "I love Bobby. We had a couple really nice conversations. But there were really two options. It was retire and be his VP or keep playing. And I wanted to keep playing," per Daily Mail.

Kennedy announced his options for VP, Rodgers, and Jesse Ventura. In March 2024, the Democrat-turned-Independent said he had selected his choice number 2. However, he refused to identify them or mention any more details. After Kennedy Jr.'s announcement, Ventura's son Tyrel Ventura clarified, "No one has officially asked Gov. Ventura to be a vice-presidential candidate, so the governor does not comment on speculation," as per The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Rodgers chose to continue playing instead of being a running mate to a potential president of America in 2024. Previously, the New York Jets quarterback spoke to PEOPLE in November 2023 about his struggle after tearing his Achilles and a likely threat of being unable to play football for the 2023 season.

"It's been a grind. Frustration, sadness — a lot of sadness," he said. However, he also acknowledged the support, "[They] brought me food, took care of me, checked on me, FaceTimed me, [and] called me. So, I'm really thankful for everybody who reached out. It was a tough time, and I was in a rough place."

Rodgers and Kennedy developed a great camaraderie over the years, with both having a similar opinion about many things, including being skeptical about the vaccines.