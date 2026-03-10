Ex-NFL Star Darron Lee Used ChatGPT to Help Prove Alibis in Girlfriend Murder Case

Generative AI like ChatGPT has had a hold on popular culture as few other things have in recent memory. People seem to be consulting the chatbot for everything, from office work to personal dilemmas- including how to get away with murder.

Darron Lee, ex-NFL linebacker, is currently facing accusations for the murder of his girlfriend, Gabriella Carvalho Perpétuo. Prosecutors have brought forward details of various chats that Lee has allegedly had with the chatbot. In these, the former linebackers seek advice on how to play off certain things as accidents, and what they must say to 911 to appear innocent of any wrongdoing. Prosecutors revealed a series of conversations that Lee had had with ChatGPT, and said that he was using the chatbot as a legal advisor.

🚨NEW: Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee allegedly asked ChatGPT how to cover up a murder after killing his girlfriend. Investigators say Lee searched for ways to clean blood, hide evidence, and stage an accident. One message reportedly read: “She stabbed herself… she isn’t… pic.twitter.com/8mXqmdSNgw — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 10, 2026

The entire incident has caught national attention for the brutality of the murder and how involved the AI has been with the whole debacle.

The crime scene was described by law enforcement as excessively bloody, with indications of tampering. Chat logs with ChatGPT indicated that Lee might have tried to use it to idiot proof is alibis. Bodycamera footage showed that Lee appeared to be confused about what had happened, which was in stark contrast to what the chat logs had indicated.

Sam Altman has mentioned before that while AI chatbots are personalised, they are not necessarily private. Data that is generated by users is used to train the models that are used to generate it to improve them. It has also been mentioned time and time again that Chat with Generative AI can be used as evidence in a court of law. Legal experts and people at the forefront of the GenAI trend have echoed this.

BREAKING: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says people share personal information with ChatGPT but don’t know chats can be used as court evidence in legal cases. pic.twitter.com/9iSxdv8gCc — Current Report (@Currentreport1) September 1, 2025

The incident has begun a conversation about the nature of AI, and how it might become an accessory to crimes that it has no idea it is committing. This also provokes wider questions of when surveillance of such conversations needs to take over, or whether they can be introduced at all. Now, Lee was a fully grown adult, but what would have been the case if an impressionable minor had been involved?

Of course, some will argue that the technology itself, or its creators, cannot be held accountable. Darron Lee will be facing first-degree murder charges, along with allegations of tampering with evidence. His girlfriend’s family has filed a $50 million lawsuit for wrongful death.