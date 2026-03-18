Politics

Newsom’s Wife Jennifer Calls Trump “Most Corrupt President” Amid Ongoing Social Media Feud

Published on: March 18, 2026 at 2:38 PM ET

Newsom’s wife unleashes fiery anti-Trump rant as past rhetoric and controversies resurface

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Jennifer Siebel Newsom launches into Trump tirade on Twitter.
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom blasts Trump on Twitter. (Image Source: X, @JenSiebelNewsom, @WhiteHouse)

Gavin Newsom‘s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, lit up X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday evening after unleashing an angry, highly personal attack on President Donald Trump over his comments about Gavin Newsom.

Siebel Newsom unloaded after Donald Trump mocked Gavin Newsom earlier in the day: “Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my President. I don’t want—I think a President should not have learning disabilities, OK?,” the Daily Beast reports.

“If we’re going to talk about what’s disqualifying in a leader, let’s talk about that,” Siebel Newsom said. “A convicted felon, a man found liable for s—-l abuse, a man notorious for degrading female journalists, a man with a track record for bankrupting businesses, a man whose name has shown up thousands of times in the Epstein files, a man who sends masked extremists to terrorize Black and Brown communities and rip kids away from their families, the most corrupt President in our nation’s history.” She went even further, declaring: “Everything that Donald Trump represents is frankly beyond disqualifying.”

Continuing her attack on Trump, she said, “As someone who grew up in a Republican household, shame on the Republican Party for normalizing this vile specimen of a human being stationed at the top of their party.”

“Day in and day out, Trump says things that make him unfit for office. He degrades our vulnerable communities, our institutions, even the Constitution itself, and somehow we’re told to ignore it? Turn a blind eye? Pretend everything is normal? Guess what? It’s not. And we’re fed up,” she said.

When reached for comment on Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s takedown of the President, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement, “President Trump is right. Gavin News–m is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest.”

The clash has also drawn renewed attention to Newsom’s own long history of sharp rhetoric aimed at Trump. Over the years, the California Governor has repeatedly taken aim at the former President with pointed language, at one point branding him a “cultural arsonist” and accusing him of deliberately fueling division across the country. 

In other remarks, the Governor’s wife has described Trump as “small, petty, and vindictive,” particularly during disputes over federal disaster aid, while also claiming the former President was “weaponizing ignorance” in his messaging to supporters. The California Governor has previously warned that the President possesses “authoritarian tendencies” and additionally has created a “threat to democracy.” Online critics have accurately pointed out that America is not a democracy but is a republic.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *