Newsom’s Wife Jennifer Calls Trump “Most Corrupt President” Amid Ongoing Social Media Feud

Gavin Newsom‘s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, lit up X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday evening after unleashing an angry, highly personal attack on President Donald Trump over his comments about Gavin Newsom.

Siebel Newsom unloaded after Donald Trump mocked Gavin Newsom earlier in the day: “Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my President. I don’t want—I think a President should not have learning disabilities, OK?,” the Daily Beast reports.

Trump’s attack, which prompted an outcry from Newsom supporters, seemed to fuel Siebel Newsom on Twitter. The wife of the California governor, who is an actress and documentary filmmaker, wasted no time confronting Trump about his learning disabilities comment either.

Learning differences do not determine someone’s potential, but making fun of those with them certainly does. pic.twitter.com/blyg5xvEtv — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) March 17, 2026

“If we’re going to talk about what’s disqualifying in a leader, let’s talk about that,” Siebel Newsom said. “A convicted felon, a man found liable for s—-l abuse, a man notorious for degrading female journalists, a man with a track record for bankrupting businesses, a man whose name has shown up thousands of times in the Epstein files, a man who sends masked extremists to terrorize Black and Brown communities and rip kids away from their families, the most corrupt President in our nation’s history.” She went even further, declaring: “Everything that Donald Trump represents is frankly beyond disqualifying.”

Continuing her attack on Trump, she said, “As someone who grew up in a Republican household, shame on the Republican Party for normalizing this vile specimen of a human being stationed at the top of their party.”

“Day in and day out, Trump says things that make him unfit for office. He degrades our vulnerable communities, our institutions, even the Constitution itself, and somehow we’re told to ignore it? Turn a blind eye? Pretend everything is normal? Guess what? It’s not. And we’re fed up,” she said.

Donald Trump is a fraud and Texas knows it. He was so desperate he called up Greg Abbott and demanded he redraw the map to rig the election. Californians and Texans fought back together and we won. Texas Democrats are turning out in record numbers. Together we can end the chaos,… pic.twitter.com/2xNy9srfYY — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 16, 2026

When reached for comment on Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s takedown of the President, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement, “President Trump is right. Gavin News–m is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest.”

Experts and critics countered several of the statements by the Julia Siebel Newsom within days of her claim going live, with particular points she made missing context or being inaccurate. Regarding masks, Democratic leaders generally endorsed mask mandates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic even though scientific guidance was contradictory about cloth masks’ effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

Mandates to wear masks in public for the better part of at least three years was lauded by Democrats – including Newsom (who was photographed at an upscale restaurant without a mask sparking online fervor) but masks worn by ICE officers to protect their identities for personal safety resulted in them being labeled as Nazis.

The clash has also drawn renewed attention to Newsom’s own long history of sharp rhetoric aimed at Trump. Over the years, the California Governor has repeatedly taken aim at the former President with pointed language, at one point branding him a “cultural arsonist” and accusing him of deliberately fueling division across the country.

In other remarks, the Governor’s wife has described Trump as “small, petty, and vindictive,” particularly during disputes over federal disaster aid, while also claiming the former President was “weaponizing ignorance” in his messaging to supporters. The California Governor has previously warned that the President possesses “authoritarian tendencies” and additionally has created a “threat to democracy.” Online critics have accurately pointed out that America is not a democracy but is a republic.

The California Governor has also gotten more personal in his attacks on Trump. He once called Trump the “orange menace” during a televised interview, said he was “unhinged” while taking shots at him on another network interview, accused him of promoting a “toxic brand of politics,” and said he was “danger to the rule of law.”

Julia Siebel Newsom’s attack on Trump and similar hard-hitting tirades between Democrats and Republicans are likely to increase as we inch closer to the midterm election.